Panic at Penn Station After Stabbing Leaves Six Injured

Panic spread through New York City’s Penn Station on Sunday evening after a stabbing attack left six people injured inside one of the nation’s busiest transit hubs.



The attack unfolded around 7 p.m. near the West 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue entrance, when the New York City Fire Department received a call reporting multiple stabbing victims.



Authorities said six people were injured. One victim sustained serious injuries, while four others suffered moderate or minor injuries. Those five victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital. According to a law enforcement official, none suffered life-threatening injuries. A sixth victim was transported to another hospital. Officials did not disclose the person’s condition or explain why they were taken elsewhere for treatment.



Witnesses described chaos inside the station as police moved in on the suspect. One witness told WCBS, “He was just screaming, waving his head around,” adding that they had seen him once before but did not believe he was capable of such an act.



Another witness said she was sitting with her father on the steps of Madison Square Garden when she heard a scream nearby. She said police cars and ambulances arrived shortly after, and she saw a food truck worker holding what appeared to be a bloodied towel to his head. “We feel scared … because today my dad came to drop me off from my job to the train station, but who knows, it could happen again,” Subul Sadaq told Spectrum News NY1.



Amtrak’s communications director told CNN that Amtrak police responded to the stabbing and that an investigation is underway. City officials said there was no disruption to rail service.



The attack comes one day before Monday, when the NBA Finals are set to be held at Madison Square Garden for the first time since 1999, prompting heightened security measures across the area.



Officials said extra deployments, increased camera monitoring, expanded intelligence sharing, and drone use are part of intensified security efforts in an elevated threat environment.



Federal authorities had already been developing a detailed security plan ahead of President Donald Trump’s expected appearance at Game 3 on Monday.



Penn Station serves as a major transit hub connecting subway lines and rail service to New Jersey and Long Island, and operates as New York City’s primary Amtrak station.



Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued a statement expressing sympathy for the victims and their families.



“My heart is with everyone who was injured, their loved ones, and all those shaken by this unacceptable violence. I’m wishing each of the victims a full and speedy recovery,” he said. He also expressed gratitude to Amtrak police and first responders for their rapid response.