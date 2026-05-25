Memorial Day 2026: Our Most Recent Heroes

As always, this Memorial Day we honor and remember all the brave U.S. service members who have fought and died for our country, in major wars and smaller conflicts…more than one million heroes.

As always, our hearts seem more burdened remembering the wars where we lost thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands service members. Among those wars: the two World Wars, Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan. The two world wars alone claiming more than half a million American lives.

Yet, every single soldier, sailor, airman, Marine, and coast guardsman who makes the ultimate sacrifice is equally mourned, equally honored.

Except for those service members – sometimes not as heralded as they should be – who continue to fight and die for our country as part of Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, we fortunately had not seen sizeable casualty numbers since 13 U.S. service members were killed in Kabul during the Afghanistan withdrawal nearly five years ago.

Sadly, this Memorial Day, that number, 13, is again in our hearts and thoughts.

For that is the number of brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in support of our most recent war, Operation Epic Fury, against Iran.

On March 1, 2026, six service members were killed after an Iranian drone strike on a makeshift operation center in Kuwait’s Shuaiba.

On March 8, one service member died after sustaining injuries during an Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, the week prior.

On March 12, six service members died when their U.S. Air Force KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Western Iraq.

These are the heroes in the order listed (newest to oldest date of death) at military.com.

Master Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons

• Air National Guard

• Age: 28

• Home: Columbus, Ohio

Maj. Ariana G. Savino

• Air Force

• Age: 31

• Home: Covington, Washington

Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt

• Air Force

• Age: 34

• Home: Bardstown, Kentucky

Capt. Seth R. Koval

• Air National Guard

• Age: 38

• Home: Mooresville, Indiana

Maj. John A. Klinner

• Air Force

• Age: 33

• Home: Auburn, Alabama

Capt. Curtis J. Angst

• Air National Guard

• Age: 30

• Home: Wilmington, Ohio

Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington

• Army

• Age: 26

• Home: Glendale, Kentucky

Sgt. 1st Class Noah J. Tietjens

• Army Reserve

• Age: 42

• Home: Bellevue, Nebraska

Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien

• Army Reserve

• Age: 45

• Home: Indianola, Iowa

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan

• Army Reserve

• Age: 54

• Home: Sacramento, California

Capt. Cody A. Khork

• Army Reserve

• Age: 35

• Home: Winter Haven, Florida

Sgt. Declan J. Coady

• Army Reserve

• Age: 20

• Home: West Des Moines, Iowa

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor

• Army Reserve

• Age: 39

• Home: White Bear Lake, Minn.

This morning, the New York Times featured a poem written by Paul Laurence Dunbar and published in 1896. Although the poem is about the Civil War, the words and the sentiments apply to every war, every “conflict,” every battle, every service member who has made the ultimate sacrifice.

Here are a couple of stanzas that I find particularly touching and appropriate this Memorial Day:

Born in the battle where fleet Death was flying,

Slaying with sabre-stroke bloody and fell;

Born where the heroes and martyrs were dying,

Torn by the fury of bullet and shell. So, with the singing of paeans and chorals,

And with the flag flashing high in the sun,

Place on the graves of our heroes the laurels

Which their unfaltering valor has won!