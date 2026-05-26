Trump Is Doing Xi’s Job for Him

Whether consciously or not, President Trump’s actions in multiple ways appear to be helping President Xi, China and the CCP weaken America. Xi sees America as a flailing giant, an empire in decline. Trump is accelerating this decline. First of all, Trump has damaged all our alliances, particularly with NATO and our special relationship with Great Britain. He has deprecated their military contributions to the common defense and has not notified them beforehand when starting the wars with Venezuela and Iran and the various military actions he has taken. Then he asked our “allies” for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz which Iran had closed to all shipping after bombing by America and Israel. Trump and his military strategists had apparently not planned for this move by Iran though it seemed obvious to most high-ranking military officials in multiple nations. None of our allies responded to Trump’s calls for help, with America having lost its status as the leader of the free world. This was amplified by Trump’s refusal to provide significant aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia, with Trump seeming to lean in Russia’s direction, having said that Ukraine invaded Russia, which was a lie that also aggravated our allies.

Trump has also weakened America by no longer supporting the production of electric vehicles, when fossil fuels have become difficult to access and unduly expensive. EV sales are soaring globally except in the U.S. where Trump received money from the fossil fuel industry. That has swayed him against all renewable energy including E.V.s, allowing China to become the world leader in the field. It reached a point where the Trump administration paid $2 billion to companies building wind farms offshore that were more than half finished and almost ready to produce cheap electricity. That funding from taxpayers was to be used instead for drilling for fossil fuels. We have basically given up on solar energy and wind energy and not doing enough with nuclear fission and fusion as energy sources. We have abandoned all the energy production of the future, sticking with “clean coal” as well as other fossil fuels which only degrades the climate and causes global warming.

The war with Iran has also used up much of America’s newest weapons, making us unprepared for any conflict with China. China realizes that we are deficient in weapons and that they can apply pressure on us. It is unclear when we would be able to fight an opponent like China even in a localized conflict.

Our president has also cut funding for scientific research in virtually every field where the United States was once on top. Our industries once benefited from all the new discoveries in R and D, sustaining the strength of our economy. Trump doesn’t seem to believe in science or in experts in any area, trusting his gut to tell him what to do. And he has picked advisors and cabinet members who are total yes men and women, afraid to challenge him when he is wrong.

So China has an accomplice in the White House to help them in their conflict against the U.S.

www.robertlevinebooks.com

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