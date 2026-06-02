‘This is Nuts’: Critics Aghast as Trump Appoints ‘Personal Henchman’ as Acting DNI

by Brad Reed

Common Dreams

President Donald Trump shocked many observers on Tuesday when he appointed Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte to be his acting director of national intelligence, weeks after Tulsi Gabbard stepped down from the role.

In a Tuesday morning social media post, Trump announced that Pulte would be taking over as DNI while also remaining at his current post at the FHFA, which regulates government-sponsored housing enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

As noted by a Tuesday CNBC report, Pulte “has no prior experience in an intelligence role. His tenure at FHFA has been marked by his criminal referrals for mortgage fraud against Trump’s political foes, including New York Attorney General Letitia James and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, whom the president has been trying to fire in an effort to stack the US central bank with political loyalists.

James was targeted for prosecution after she won a $450 million judgment against the president and his business in a civil fraud case.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Intelligence, delivered a scathing response to Trump’s announcement.

“This appointment speaks volumes about what this president expects from the nation’s top intelligence official,” he said. “Rather than selecting a respected national security professional capable of delivering independent judgments, the president has chosen an official who has demonstrated not just willingness but eagerness to use the authorities of government to pursue political retribution.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) also denounced the president’s decision.

“Bill Pulte led Donald Trump’s efforts to charge and jail his political enemies, now he’s being rewarded with a job he has no business doing,” Cortez Masto said. “Putting Pulte at the helm of the intelligence community risks American lives just so Trump can keep going after his political opponents.”

Sean Vitka, executive director of Demand Progress, argued that Pulte’s appointment was yet another reason for Democrats to oppose further extension of warrantless spying powers under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

“Congress must not sign away unchecked spying powers to the government,” said Vitka, “when Donald Trump’s top spy is a man whose primary qualification is his willingness to weaponize sensitive information held by the government against the president’s political enemies.”

Vitka specifically urged Warner to change course on his push to renew Section 702, particularly in light of Pulte’s appointment.

“By supporting a FISA extension without any independent checks like warrant protections, Sen. Warner is putting the entire country at serious risk and enabling perhaps the greatest threat to American democracy we have seen in modern history,” he said.

Journalist James Surowiecki expressed horror at Pulte’s elevation to acting DNI.

“Even for Trump, this is nuts,” Surowiecki wrote. “Bill Pulte, who’s a [private equity] guy/real-estate developer with exactly zero intelligence experience, is going to be the new Director of National Intelligence—while also continuing to run FHFA and Fannie Mae/Fredde Mac!”

Don Moynihan, a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan, issued a dire warning about Pulte potentially abusing US intelligence services to target Trump opponents.

“F— me, this is Bill Pulte,” Moynihan wrote. “The guy who was using mortgage data to launch DOJ investigations against Lisa Cook, Letitia James, and [US Sen.] Adam Schiff (D-Calif.). He is being put in charge of national intelligence because of his track record of being willing to manufacture false allegations to target Trump’s enemies.”

Political commentator Keith Boykin described Pulte as Trump’s “personal henchman” who “abused his position as chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to send baseless criminal referrals against Letitia James and Lisa Cook.”

National security attorney Bradley Moss, meanwhile, could not hide his disgust at Pulte’s appointment in an all-caps social media post.

“WHAT THE… I QUIT,” Moss wrote. “I GIVE UP. BILL PULTE??”

TMV EDITOR’S NOTE: The appointment is not being well received. Twitter:

BREAKING: Trump taps Pulte as new intel chief. Be appalled. But also be alarmed. Be very alarmed.https://t.co/yJv2Ohlikq — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 2, 2026

Love to have been a fly on the wall when Republicans in Congress, already confounded by ballroom, slush funds and other antics, received word that Trump appointed a poltical hatchet man as the nation's Intel chief. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 2, 2026

With many people now seeing the headlines that Bill Pulte, a man with zero years of military or intelligence experience, will now be the Acting Director of National Intelligence, outrage is the immediate response. But it’s deeper than that, and far more concerning. In normal… — Brett Erickson (@BrettErickson28) June 2, 2026

Trump says he is appointing his ally and loyalist Bill Pulte as Acting Director of National Intelligence. Pulte has no national intelligence experience, but he has used his current role as head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency to pursue phony mortgage fraud allegations… pic.twitter.com/8wMqm68hT1 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 2, 2026

I will be a hard NO on FISA Section 702 reauthorization. Whether or not the totally unqualified and corrupt Bill Pulte gets confirmed, trump’s nomination of Pulte has already shown trump would have no problem with weaponizing intelligence against Americans he doesn’t like. https://t.co/M3hkmh6wCj — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 2, 2026

BREAKING: Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune enrages MAGA by saying that "we don't need a weaponized" Director of National Intelligence after Trump nominated a total "nut" for the crucial job. This is Trump's worst pick to date and everyone knows it… "Bill Pulte is… pic.twitter.com/yCMvHHnkxT — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 2, 2026

Sen. Mark Warner, vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Bill Pulte’s nominating to serve as acting DNI: “I thought I’d gotten to the stage where I could no longer be shocked by Donald Trump’s choices, but this may be the most outrageous of all,” he told me. pic.twitter.com/UJu1HAr1tJ — Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) June 2, 2026

Bill Pulte — who took charge at FHFA/Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac then accused Trump opponents (Schiff, NYAG James, Fed Board’s Cook) of alleged mortgage fraud — to now be entrusted with nation’s most closely held secrets and most intrusive surveillance abilities. pic.twitter.com/2xBgJ71s6T — Jake Tapper ? (@jaketapper) June 2, 2026

At a time when the U.S. is at war and the threats to national security loom large, we need a Director of National Intelligence who is knowledgeable, experienced, and respected. Bill Pulte is none of these things. He politicized and weaponized the housing agencies and will do… https://t.co/b2kVazcRrU — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) June 2, 2026

Jaw droppingly unqualified—Bill Pulte is a danger to national security as DNI. His knee bending sycophancy to Trump only adds insult to injury, mocking & degrading our intelligence community. https://t.co/BglWdSkM6O — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) June 2, 2026

Democrats were very skeptical of voting to extend FISA because they thought the intelligence community could weaponize wiretapping under Trump. Extending FISA with @pulte as DNI will be very hard. FISA deadline is June 12. 10 days from now. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 2, 2026

Sen Angus King (Maine-Independent) who serves on Senate Intell Committee reacts to President Trump’s choice of Bill Pulte to serve as Director of National Intelligence:

Sen Angus King, who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee: “The Director of National Intelligence is an… — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) June 2, 2026

MacFarlane: Do you have any reservations about Pulte being DNI? Welch: Absolutely. He knows nothing about intelligence. His number one qualification is that he is totally devoted to Donald Trump, and he will do whatever Trump wants. Does that mean intelligence will be by the… pic.twitter.com/acZ804vDrN — Acyn (@Acyn) June 2, 2026

Trump’s choice for acting director of national intelligence, Bill Pulte, is both terrifying and predictable, @davidfrum argues. https://t.co/Mzs74nUFC8 — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) June 2, 2026

Bill Pulte is about as qualified do be DNI as some random hobo pulled from behind a bus station. (Which, ironically, is where Stephen Miller feeds.) — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 2, 2026

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