Eat Mor Cornyn (Cartoon and Column)

From one indicted, impeached, adultering, corrupt individual to another

I have been drawing cartoons about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton since at least 2020, as you can see here, when he filed a lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s electoral vote for Joe Biden. Did I mention that he’s the Attorney General for Texas, not Pennsylvania?

I did a cartoon about him in 2022 when he hid behind his wife from process servers. The reason he’s being served so much is that he is a criminal. Of course, this was before he was caught cheating on his wife.

One of my favorite cartoons about Paxton was drawn during his impeachment trial in 2023. Yes, he was impeached because of his corruption, but the Texas Senate saved his tiny corrupt balls. The party that impeached him was his own, Republicans.

I mentioned Ken Paxton in another cartoon from 2023 and pointed out the irony of corrupt goons like him accusing Joe Biden of corruption.

I got to draw another cartoon about Ken Paxton in 2023 when he was rounding up a posse to catch women trying to leave Texas to get an abortion. I hope none of them was his girlfriend.

I titled my 2024 cartoon about Paxton going after supposed Latino voter fraud, Pendejo Supreme.

You know the Attorney General for Texas is a ridiculous and corrupt individual when a cartoonist in Virginia is drawing about him a lot, though, to be fair, I was born in Texas. Maybe there’s a subconscious part of me that’s defensive of Texas, but I don’t really think that’s the case.

Now the impeached, indicted, adultering, corrupt, and lying Attorney General is the Republican nominee for the US Senate after crushing Senator John Cornyn last night (despite being outspent by roughly $80 million), all thanks to an endorsement from the impeached, indicted, adultering, corrupt, and lying Donald Trump. Paxton beat Cornyn by over 25% points.

Proving once again that he does not return the loyalty that he demands, Trump abandoned Cornyn despite voting with him 92.2% of the time. Trump went with the corrupt and scandal-plagued Paxton because they are kindred spirits in corruption. Paxton supported Donald Trump’s election lies and sued the Biden administration over 100 times, with many of those suits based on hate, dogma, and conspiracy theories. Republicans hope this turns out better than the time Trump endorsed a pedophile for the Alabama Senate seat.

This also proves once again that Republicans are nothing more than a cult, going with Trump’s endorsement instead of the loyal senator who has been representing them for over two decades. John Cornyn is the ninth Republican Trump has ousted this year. Trump and his cult praise his power when it comes to endorsements, and in 2025, he had a 100% success rate in primaries, according to Ballotpedia. However, he only had a 33% success rate in general elections in 2025. I don’t look for those numbers to improve when Trump’s approval ratings are around 33%.

Democrats have been looking to pick up Senate seats in Alaska, North Carolina, Maine, and Ohio, but now they can add Texas. A candidate like Ken Paxton makes the seat extremely vulnerable, even in deep-red Texas. Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball from the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia has changed the rating of Texas from likely Republican to leans Republican. The GOP should look at that as if they just went from a tornado warning to a tornado watch (I used to get those two confused when I was a kid. Which one means we are about to die?). And if Republicans want to keep the seat, they will have to spend millions in the state that would have been better spent elsewhere, such as Alaska, North Carolina, Maine, and Ohio. Paxton is not a great fundraiser, while Talarico, his Democratic opponent, has raised over $27 million so far.

Senate Republicans spent $90 million on saving Cornyn, and now are looking at a $250 million hole in their Senate map to save the seat for Ken Paxton. That’s $250 million they could have spent on flipping Democratic seats in places like Georgia, Michigan, and New Hampshire. Even if Democrats can’t flip Texas, Paxton’s nomination means the GOP can’t go after Democratic seats as vigorously as they had planned.

Democrats have not felt this hopeful since Beto O’Rourke, which they probably do not want to be reminded of. The Republican talking point against Talarico so far is that he is too woke and a vegan, which isn’t even true. Fox News is still using the vegan lie in its descriptions of James Talerico despite it not being true. Vegans do not put eggs and cheese on their breakfast tacos. Before you accuse someone of being a vegan, maybe you should understand what a vegan is.

Another takeaway is that there is now one more senator who does not need to fear Donald Trump.

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