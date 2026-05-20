JD Vance Pressed on Jan. 6 Compensation for Convicted Rioters During White House Briefing

Vice President JD Vance faced sharp questioning at a White House briefing over whether individuals convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack could ever receive taxpayer-funded compensation, prompting a tense exchange with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

The back-and-forth centered on Vance’s past comments that anyone who assaulted police officers during the Capitol riot should be prosecuted and jailed, as well as his earlier position that such individuals should not receive pardons. In previous remarks, Vance said: “If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned.”

Collins asked whether that stance left room for the possibility of government compensation for Jan. 6 defendants.

Vance did not directly answer the question or walk back his prior position on accountability for violence during the attack.

“Well Kaitlan, we’re going to look at everything case by case,” he said.

Collins pressed further, asking him to reconcile that response with his earlier statements emphasizing strict consequences for those who assaulted law enforcement officers.

Vance reiterated that he would not rule out individualized consideration, pointing instead to what he described as unresolved questions about how some defendants were treated.

“Well Kaitlan, there are people who—I don’t know their individual circumstances—and I don’t rule things out categorically when I don’t know their individual circumstances,” he said. “Let’s say a person is accused, hypothetically, just hypothetically of doing something they never actually did. They got a kangaroo court, they had a judge who mistreated them. I think we should look at those things case by case.”

He added that no commitment had been made to provide financial relief.

“We’re not making a commitment to give anyone money,” Vance said. “We’re just looking at things case by case.”

In 2025 remarks, Vance also described a “gray area” in how Jan. 6 defendants were treated, arguing that some were held to a double standard compared with defendants in other cases.

The exchange underscores how the Jan. 6 Capitol attack remains a persistent political flashpoint more than three years later, particularly as debates continue over sentencing, accountability, and the treatment of those convicted in connection with the riot.

Vance’s comments align with arguments frequently made by allies of former President Donald Trump, who have increasingly questioned whether some Jan. 6 defendants were treated unfairly by the justice system. Trump has also issued pardons and clemency to a number of individuals convicted in connection with the attack.

Critics say the prosecutions reflected the severity of the attack on law enforcement and democratic institutions, while supporters of the defendants argue that some cases raised concerns about disproportionate punishment or uneven application of standards.

For now, Vance has not modified his original statements on Jan. 6 attackers, leaving the door open to individualized review while stopping short of any formal commitment on compensation.