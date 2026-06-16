Are we now seeing the unfolding of the latest manifestation of Donald Trump’s second term retribution campaign? It seems we are:

Major Democratic Trump critic California Governor Gavin Newsom says Trump’s Justice Department is investigating him and his wife. And he’s throwing down the gauntlet.

Federal agents have questioned friends and associates of Gov. Gavin Newsom of California and his wife, Mr. Newsom said on Monday in a video in which he accused President Trump of using the Justice Department to punish a political enemy. The full scope of any investigation remains unclear. But Mr. Newsom’s aides say part of the federal investigation appears to focus on his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Former employees of the governor and people affiliated with his wife’s nonprofit groups are among those who have been questioned by agents, according to the governor’s office. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that multiple federal investigations were underway related to the governor, including one looking at his wife’s finances. But the person disputed Mr. Newsom’s assertion that the investigations were politically motivated, and said they had been initiated by federal law enforcement officials in California, not launched by officials in Washington. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly. Mr. Newsom, a Democrat who is widely seen as a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2028, the last year of Mr. Trump’s term, described the investigation as a fishing expedition in which federal agents had started sifting through “years and years of random documents” and knocking on the doors of family friends and associates of the Newsoms to try to find evidence of an unspecified crime. “Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean tweets,” Mr. Newsom said in the video. “He’s coming after me because I am considering running for president.” He added, “To get me, he’s coming after my wife.” Several people associated with the Newsoms have been contacted by federal agents in the past week, according to the governor’s office. Mr. Newsom’s aides believe the agents have also subpoenaed banking records, but said they had seen no written evidence of that.

Siebal Newsom is also speaking out:

Ms. Siebel Newsom said Mr. Trump would stop at nothing to try to punish those who stand up to him. “This is not presidential behavior, and the Governor and I will continue to speak truth to power because the American people deserve so much more,” she said in a statement. Ms. Siebel Newsom, who calls herself California’s first partner, is a documentary filmmaker whose work focuses on the social impacts of sexism. She founded a nonprofit organization called the Representation Project that advocates for gender equity, in part by developing educational materials based on Ms. Siebel Newsom’s documentaries. Ms. Siebel Newsom also owns a film production company called Girls Club Entertainment. It is listed as a contractor of the Representation Project on the nonprofit’s tax returns. Tax records show that the Representation Project makes annual payments to Girls Club Entertainment. In 2024, the nonprofit paid Girls Club Entertainment $161,250 for film production work. Ms. Siebel Newsom is also a co-founder of the California Partners Project, a nonprofit that works to get more women onto corporate boards, address the gender pay gap and make technology safer for children. Some of the donors that support the California Partners Project are groups with business before the state government. For years, critics have raised the possibility of self-dealing, but no public evidence of wrongdoing by any of the entities tied to Ms. Siebel Newsom has surfaced, and it remains unclear what precise issues and actions investigators have been asking questions about.

MADDOW: “Just in case you needed a window into who the Trump Administration is worried about as a potential democratic presidential candidate for 2028 — I would say this investigation into Newsom is as good an indication as any.” pic.twitter.com/ZuTP89H0gr — Newsom News (@NewsomNews) June 16, 2026

NYT'S @GlennThrush: “It is uncanny… It is a heck of a coincidence that the only investigations that we keep hearing about involve Democrats and President Trump's targets. There don't seem to be any allies of President Trump's on these lists of investigative targets." pic.twitter.com/5MBN4HXqMQ — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 16, 2026

?HUGE scoop from @CarolLeonnig. MS Now confirms the Trump administration has been pressuring career civil servants to “COME UP with a case against Gavin Newsom.” pic.twitter.com/Y6HJauSQBS — Izzy Gardon (@iGardon) June 15, 2026

SPOT ON perspective from @anitachabria: "This attack on Siebel Newsom is something much darker in our slide into authoritarianism…. it has all the appearances of the Trump admin seeking to stop a political rival who has a real shot at knocking MAGA out of the top office."… — Izzy Gardon (@iGardon) June 16, 2026

This attack on Gov. Newsom represents a dangerous escalation by Trump. The President frequently calls for the jailing of his perceived enemies, but his playbook of weaponizing the Department of Justice as a personal attack dog is another level of corruption. This must stop. https://t.co/71AudfK87S — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) June 15, 2026

BREAKING NEWS: Gavin Newsom just filed a FOIA request demanding DOJ emails, texts, memos, and Signal messages mentioning him or his wife. The request specifically names Pam Bondi, Emil Bove, and Todd Blanche. Why? Because Newsom says federal agents have been contacting… pic.twitter.com/VJRLws1eWI — P a u l ? (@SkylineReport) June 16, 2026

Gov. Newsom: "I'd like to say something to my wife: These times are not normal. They are not ordinary. I love you. I am sorry he is doing this. You have not earned a single one of the indignities that he is trying to inflict on you and our children." https://t.co/cjYWGvcdXN — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 15, 2026

MADDOW: “Just in case you needed a window into who the Trump Administration is worried about as a potential democratic presidential candidate for 2028 — I would say this investigation into Newsom is as good an indication as any.” pic.twitter.com/ZuTP89H0gr — Newsom News (@NewsomNews) June 16, 2026

MATTHEWS: "I mean, it's basically a badge of honor for Gavin Newsom. And it's an in-kind donation to his 2028 presidential campaign. I think that trump is going after him because he sees him as a threat, and it's only going to help him with voters" pic.twitter.com/gD8NQxqaea — Newsom News (@NewsomNews) June 16, 2026

After Trump called for Gavin Newsom’s arrest, Trump’s DOJ began to investigate the Governor’s wife. SICK! CNN: “The investigation into Newsom's wife appears to have begun LAST YEAR and we know that there's been recently a flurry of activity outreach to his associates.. . It’s… pic.twitter.com/m0QGG8fiAr — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 16, 2026

MSNOW's @ProfMMurray nails it: Trump's investigation isn't about finding a crime. It's about sending a message. Go after Donald Trump and he'll send the DOJ after you, your family, and anyone else who stands in his way. "Gavin Newsom is someone who has brought the fight to the… pic.twitter.com/xG4WXOoOr8 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 16, 2026

Donald Trump has forced the Department of Justice to launch a sham investigation into Governor Newsom and his family solely because he's a political enemy. They don't have any evidence, and they aren't even looking for a particular crime. All while Trump continues to commit… https://t.co/HLm78QBHzR — Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (@RepKamlagerDove) June 16, 2026

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, CNN just broke down how Donald Trump's efforts to weaponize the Department of Justice against Gavin Newsom will backfire spectacularly. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Js8PVr5PB6 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) June 15, 2026

Trump has made no secret of targeting his political enemies. It’s wrong. It’s unAmerican. It’s corrupt. https://t.co/m2aU4hlXps — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) June 15, 2026

My office is demanding the Trump Administration release any and all records on the Trump DOJ’s politically motivated, baseless fishing expedition. The American people deserve to know who ordered this abuse of power and how far it goes. pic.twitter.com/9zzT6DW1aX — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 16, 2026

Trump is really doing a good job of elevating Gavin Newsom in the ‘28 presidential sweepstakes. PS, whomever Democrats nominate is going to win, so giving Newsom a big boost early is a BFD. — Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (@JonBowzerBauman) June 15, 2026

The President’s abuse of the Justice Department continues, with new targets every day. The Governor won't be silenced. Nor will my Senate colleagues. Nor will I. In the face of vindictive and baseless investigations, we are defiant and unbowed. https://t.co/h14CPilIm3 — Senator Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) June 15, 2026

Gov. @GavinNewsom: To Donald Trump, who I know is watching because he watches everything, I have a message for you. You can subpoena my records, you can investigate me, you can harass me. Put my name on every and any enemies list you have, but leave my wife and family out of your… pic.twitter.com/fm0SwVQyvj — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 15, 2026