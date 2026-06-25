URGENT FUNDRAISING GOAL MET: THANK YOU

The Moderate Voice’s urgent fundraiser is over: we now have more than enough in the TMV account now to pay the last two installments of the required fee.

THANK YOU SO MUCH to everyone who contributed. All of us here at TVM are enormously grateful.

On fundraisers in general, once or twice a year TMV has to do a fundraiser but they’re kept at a minimum. We get a very modest amount of ad revenue every few months. Many blogs have huge donors, corporate donors, or lots of ads. TMV has none of those so we do a fundraising appeal occasionally.

However, this was a fundraiser to raise money that had to be paid out in installments. We can now make the final two payments.’

Thanks again!