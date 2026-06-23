The enduring resilience of Michelle Obama

by Elwood Watson

The abhorrent comments directed at former First Lady Michelle Obama by UFC fighter Josh Hokit are part of a troubling pattern endured by Black women in America for generations.

The disgusting comments made by Hokit were not simply about politics. They reflected a long-standing pattern in which accomplished Black women are denounced as less feminine, less refined, or less worthy of respect than their white counterparts. From elected officials and businesswomen to educators and community activists, Black women have routinely endured vile attacks that expand well beyond policy disagreements and often land in the category of personal degradation and denigration.

What is particularly disturbing is such an offensive comment was made in such a public setting, with the White House in the background. Regardless of whether you concur or disagree with her politically is not the issue. The level of civil discourse in society has plummeted in our current political climate, and retrograde situations such as this further contribute to the destruction of such a standard.

Politically motivated conspiracy theories about Obama started during her husband’s presidency and have repeatedly been debunked. Transphobic bullies continue to post photos of the former first lady sinisterly distorted to make her features appear more masculine. Others claim former President Obama is gay, and that their children, Malia and Sasha Obama, now 27 and 25, were conceived by surrogate parents. The nonsense is par for the course in the frequently mentally challenged and debased right-wing blogosphere.

Equally outrageous is that almost a decade after leaving the White House, both Barack and Michelle Obama continue to face enormous hostility and resentment from their political detractors. Unlike previous first ladies, Obama evokes rabid passions among her supporters and detractors alike. There appears to be no middle ground. Her proponents see her as intelligent, classy, elegant, no-nonsense, charismatic, and socially conscious. Her opponents denounce her as arrogant, aloof, unpatriotic, racially bigoted, and anti-American.

Things for Michelle Obama reached a fever pitch in the 2008 presidential campaign, when she stated for the first time in her adult life she was really proud of America. Although many reasonable people totally understood what she meant, including former First Lady Laura Bush, other Republicans wasted no time in perversely exploiting a sincere statement, misconstruing it to imply Obama was an anti-American who harbored Black nationalist sentiments.

Truth be told, on more than a few far-right wing websites, the rhetoric used to describe both Michelle Obama and her husband is often so inflammatory and intolerant that some website moderators suspend activity until they can get things under control. I will not repeat such incendiary rhetoric here, especially since they’re largely a work of fiction.

Some people argue there have been other first ladies, such as Hillary Clinton and Nancy Reagan, who have undergone critical and hostile scrutiny. Although true, neither were subjected to acerbic racial overtones. They were criticized for certain excesses, but never were the attacks, especially in the case of Nancy Reagan, so racially charged or personal.

Race has undoubtedly been a factor in such treatment. However, like many strong, radiant, and viable Black women before her, Michelle Obama has managed to admirably shrug off such criticism and resentment and focus on the goals that are important to her. In essence, while her critics have continually gone low, she has perennially taken the high road.

Despite pockets of naysayers, the reality is Michele Obama has numerous admirers across the political spectrum. Many individuals see her diverse, flexible, and sincere personality as refreshing.

The truth is that many of her most strident, bigoted critics, who would rather have seen the Obamas cooking and cleaning in the White House rather than residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as they did for eight years, have been unable to successfully demonize either of them.

Michelle Obama will remain true to herself and to her constituencies. She is indeed one classy, resilient, and intelligent former first lady. And clearly, the nation’s first Black first lady still lives rent-free in the minds of Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters.

Copyright 2026 Elwood Watson, distributed by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate. Elwood Watson is a professor of history, Black studies, and gender and sexuality studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and public speaker.