How bad was new White House Press Secertary Katie Zacharia’s first abbreviated, abandon ship 14 minute press briefing? She made the nuclear bomb seem like a firecracker.

She was so bad she made the Hindenburg disaster look like a routine landing. She made the Titanic look like a successful Caribbean cruise. She made the 1985 New Coke rollout look like a marketing triumph. She made a kamikaze pilot look like a cautious driver. She made the musical “Cats” look good.

She made a 14-minute press conference feel like a six-hour hostage negotiation. She made a deer caught in the headlights look like a seasoned NASCAR driver. She made Battlefield Earth look like Schindler’s List. She made the Fryer Festival look like a masterclass in event planning.

She made a Yoko Ono conert sound like a night at the Metropolitan Opera. She made Sarah Palin’s Katie Couric interview look like a doctoral dissertation.

Now, as a Mediaite report points out, Zacharia could be in line to set a new record.

Anthony Scaramucci’s eleven days as White House Communications Director instantly sparked a million memes, but he might soon find his record beat by Katie Zacharia’s tenuous hold on her new gig as White House Press Secretary. Scaramucci was appointed by President Donald Trump on July 21, 2017. From the beginning, the “Mooch” had a notoriously fractious relationship with then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Within days, Priebus had resigned and Scaramucci had gotten tangled up making overly chatty comments to a reporter without first getting an agreement to go off the record; Trump fired Scaramucci on July 31, 2017. Zacharia’s first day as press secretary has been a contender for Scaramucci’s brief White House tenure. She was announced as the latest MAGA mouthpiece for the administration earlier this month, taking over after her predecessor Karoline Leavitt resigned after the birth of her second child. She kicked off her tenure presiding over the White House Press Briefing Room Tuesday to decidedly brutal reviews. In addition to the awkwardness of her first press briefing, Zacharia is facing more serious questions about her résumé. She has repeatedly publicly claimed she is a lawyer but there does not seem to be any evidence she passed the bar exam anywhere in the U.S. A job she had at a law firm in Beijing, China a few months after graduating law school does not plausibly appear to have conveyed any Chinese bar admission (only Chinese citizens can take the Chinese bar exam and she did not meet the requirements for foreign lawyers admitted in another jurisdiction to advise Chinese clients on those outside jurisdictions); there is similarly no reports of her earning any bar admission in another country. Still, Zacharia insisted Tuesday that she had “practiced international transactional law, with all the appropriate credentials;” a White House official told a reporter she “moved to China with her husband after graduating because of his job at an American private equity firm while she worked on international transaction law.”

Did people hear her wrong? Maybe she didn’t say she was liar and said she was a liar. Immediately after the fiasco Trump officials indicated she better get her act together super fast or she’d wind up like Saraamucci.

Her flop has been a major subject on social media:

?BREAKING: An anonymous White House official just told MSNBC that Katie Zacharia’s job is now in JEOPARDY after her abysmal performance today. “She got off on the wrong foot. She needs to get better fast otherwise she’ll break Scaramucci’s record.” DAMN. https://t.co/Vy4JUTnhjJ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 13, 2026

Trump’s new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia is completely lost for words and fumbling on her first day as she reads off a script https://t.co/58fMuVbvDg — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 13, 2026

Katie Zacharia makes Karoline Leavitt seem like Winston Churchill https://t.co/AgFbrCALAq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026

Katie Zacharia just held her first White House briefing as Press Secretary, and she completely nailed it!

She’s sharp, loyal, and ready to take on the biased media. With midterm momentum higher than ever, President Trump picked the absolute best person for the job! ? https://t.co/YDHviFYVyV — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 13, 2026

Katie Zacharia is bombing her first White House press conference. But on the bright side, she’ll absolutely crush the swimsuit competition. https://t.co/ma4v5WUBP0 — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) October 13, 2026

One cannot take an American state bar exam in China. Bar exams are administered at designated testing locations in each state of the union. Are Katie Zacharia and trump lying when they say she is an attorney? If not, then she needs to disclose in what state she passed the bar. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 13, 2026

I give Katie Zacharia 4 Scaramuccis. This is atrocious.

https://t.co/BxqW1cDjWq — BrooklynDad_Defiant!?? (@mmpadellan) October 13, 2026

@tedlieu And if she is referring to the Chinese equivalent of the bar exam, it’s offered only in Mandarin, has a 10% pass rate, and wouldn’t make her a US Attorney. But she is welcome to bust out her fluent Mandarin skills to prove that. — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) October 13, 2026

@mmpadellan https://t.co/oEVbwNPljv — Rick Compton (@rickcomp52) October 13, 2026

?Holy shit Katie Zacharia is terrible!!!! “My president…excuse me, my husband..” She’s reading, she’s nervous, she’s lying. Trump will NOT be happy after seeing her performance!! https://t.co/T805wDtVNg — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 13, 2026

? Katie Zacharia’s first press briefing was brutally bad ? Trump managed to find a press secretary who can barely read, but she does have the number one qualification — looking like Ivanka Here’s a supercut from Zacharia’s first briefing, which made Karoline Leavitt seem like Ronald Reagan — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026

Katie Zacharia with all the enthusiasm and vocal cadence of a butt worm. #katiezacharia #parody #politicalcomedy #politicalsatire #awkward https://t.co/eP08KKLUUt — Maggie Reed (@mermaidmamamags) October 13, 2026

Katie Zacharia is the human equivalent of a Fox News chyron with a concussion. — ??????_???? (@SundaeDivine) October 13, 2026

The good news for Katie Zacharia is that her first press briefing lasted only 14 minutes.

The bad news is that everyone was awake for it.