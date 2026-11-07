Trump Throws Down Gauntlet: Promotes Stephen Miller to Chief of Staff

To those who expected that the mid-terms’ blue tsunami that decimated the Republican Party would lead to a change in the Trump administration’s tones and policies: don’t expect it. Expect a turbulent two years.

Donald Trump has named Stephen Miller, Trump’s most controversial aide and the combative architect of Trump’s immigration, detention and deportation policies, as his new Chief of Staff. Miller also wrote many of Trump’s speeches in his first term. Hard core MAGA Gopers welcome it, some non-MAGA Republicans don’t and Democrats are outraged— although some see it as a plus for Democrats in the 2028 Congressional and Presidential elections.

Here’s some of the news reports and social media reaction:

The New York Times:

President Trump is elevating Stephen Miller, his powerful domestic policy adviser, to be his next chief of staff in the wake of shattering Republican losses in the midterm elections. The decision to replace Susie Wiles, set to take effect on Monday, will fundamentally shift the circle of advisers around the president. Mr. Miller, a deeply ideological Trump loyalist, has been the architect of some of the most polarizing domestic policies in Mr. Trump’s second term. His promotion signals an aggressive doubling-down by Mr. Trump days after voters delivered a decisive rebuke of his handling of a range of issues, including the economy, the war with Iran and the aggressive deportation campaign directed by Mr. Miller.

The Guardian:

She said her commitment to “the President and the mission” will not change. Miller’s appointment is the first sign of a shake-up at the White House following Republicans’ catastrophic defeat in the midterms. His record as a far-right firebrand implies that Trump is preparing for an aggressive fight against congressional Democrats’ oversight and investigations. Chris Whipple, author of The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency, told CNN: “It’s almost a declaration of war by Trump … He [Miller] only knows one gear and that’s full-throttle, full steam ahead over the cliff.” David Axelrod, a veteran Democratic strategist, added on X: “For those who hoped the @POTUS might pivot to work with the incoming Congress, the appointment of Miller is a bucket of ICE cold water.” Miller is one of the most polarising figures in the administration and one of Trump’s closest and longest-serving advisers, having joined his 2016 presidential campaign as a speechwriter. He is a former aide to the former senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama, who would go on to serve as Trump’s first attorney general. In Trump’s first term, Miller was the driving force behind policies such as family separation and a travel ban on Muslim-majority countries. More than a hundred Democrats in Congress signed a letter to Trump calling Miller a “documented white nationalist” and demanding his removal. A biography of Miller, written by journalist Jean Guerrero in 2020, was entitled Hatemonger. Miller has served as deputy chief of staff since Trump’s return to the presidency in January 2025. He had been hugely influential in hardline immigration policies and demanding an end to birthright citizenship. He is also one Trump’s most ardent, outspoken and pugnacious defenders. Appearing on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Monday, just before the midterms, Miller said of the president: “He saved America from a corrupt political class. He saved America from open borders. He saved America from countries that want the American way of life to end, from foreign adversaries, from domestic adversaries.”

Phillips O’Brien:

Miller is one of the most extreme people around Trump. He has pushed the most violent anti-immigrant/white supremacist line in the administration. He has also been a strong proponent of Trump ruling through presidential proclamation. So we can assume that he will basically try to bypass the new Congress. While his domestic positions are well known, too many people have not made the connection between them and his strong opposition to Ukraine and support for the Russian vision of the war. Indeed, his appointment seems to be the final touch in a series of pretty worrying moves over the last few hours—specifically involving Russia, Ukraine, and Europe as a whole

CNN:

Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff, is departing her role days after catastrophic Republican midterm losses in a seismic staff shakeup at the White House. She will be replaced by Stephen Miller, a longtime aide to President Donald Trump who orchestrated his hardline immigration agenda. …Yet the decision to elevate Miller — one of the most powerful and controversial engineers of Trump’s second term — to the top staff position in the West Wing is a sign the president does not intend to fundamentally change his governing approach. Trump said Wiles would move to his political operation, adding that she “has done an outstanding job.” And as he departed the White House for an event in Florida Friday, he praised Miller. “Stephen’s been great, and sometimes in life, you gotta make moves,” Trump told reporters shortly after announcing the staffing shakeup. “Stephen’s been with me from beginning. He gets it, very good politically, and he’s a very good man,” he added. Wiles submitted her resignation on Thursday evening, two sources familiar with the matter said, and the president announced that the move would take effect Monday. Trump, who initially appeared unfazed by the results of the Tuesday night midterms, has become angrier as he’s watched coverage of the historic losses, according to the people familiar with his response. That sour mood has spread throughout the West Wing, which has become increasingly factionalized in recent days. Aides have described a workplace filled with tension and infighting, likening it to the “knives out” days of Trump’s first term, and Wiles’ departure will likely accelerate the shift in the balance of power in his inner circle. Trump made his displeasure with his political team known starting at a tense election night reception in the East Room, according to one of the people familiar with the matter. He vented that deep Republican losses were the result of their strategy. Wiles was among those Trump blamed for the Republican losses, the person said. As it became clear the president was unhappy with her, Wiles decided to resign, believing he should be able to tap someone to lead his White House that had his confidence, according to a person familiar with her thinking. Wiles had always said she’d remain at the White House until the end of Trump’s second term.

UPDATED New York Times:

In the initial days after the staggering rebuke Republicans suffered in Tuesday’s midterm elections, President Trump appeared subdued — almost conciliatory. He said he would work with Democrats, claiming as he has over the years that he could forge a deal with them on immigration, perhaps the most polarizing domestic issue of his second term. But near the week’s end, instead of ceding to the clear evidence of voter displeasure, Mr. Trump pivoted to a familiar move: more MAGA. On Friday, the president ousted his onetime close adviser, Susie Wiles, from the role of White House chief of staff, replacing her with Stephen Miller, his deputy chief of staff. More than any other top adviser, Mr. Miller encouraged an aggressive flexing of executive power when Mr. Trump returned to office. Mr. Miller has been the driver of the president’s most muscular actions, including the use of increasingly hostile tactics to capture immigrants across the country and the bombing of small boats in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean that he and Mr. Trump declared constituted a foreign invasion. The president’s choice sent a clear signal about the posture he intends to strike in his final two years in office and how little he intends to alter his approach in response to the most decisive political rout in half a century. He also put on center stage a figure who had already been a galvanizing target for Democrats intent on using their new powers in Congress to check the administration. ….People close to Mr. Miller said he had shown no interest in compromising with congressional Democrats and was ready for a fight over subpoenas and investigations that are expected to emanate from the Hill. His top priority, they said, is rebuilding the fractured MAGA coalition and pursuing policies that will energize the voters who elected Mr. Trump in 2024.

Breaking news this afternoon: Susie Wiles is out and Stephen Miller is in as the new White House Chief of Staff. Trump clearly did not learn his lesson from Tuesday’s electoral drubbing. The voters rejected the type of policy and direction that Stephen Miller embodies, and Trump rewards him with a promotion. Buckle up, the next two years are not going to be easy. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ???? (@AdamKinzinger) November 6, 2026

Stephen Miller, Trump’s new Chief of Staff, in 2003: “Torture is a celebration of human life and dignity.” https://t.co/1AavT1iz10 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 6, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel: “Stephen Miller is so racist. The reason he went bald is because his hair was black.”

(April) https://t.co/DTa0OOYEdW — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 7, 2026

?JUST IN: JB Pritzker says Stephen Miller will be investigated. Then he adds Trump to the list. Unearthed video of Stephen Miller on bizarre tirade: Use one word to describe Stephen Miller. https://t.co/3F11wzGd1b — Lucas Sanders ????? (@LucasSa56947288) November 6, 2026

"I am sick and tired of being told to pick up my trash when we have plenty of janitors to do it for us!" https://t.co/kU4PBo4IyW — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 6, 2026 Naming Stephen Miller White House Chief of Staff is Trump saying, "I heard you, America!" — Al Franken (@alfranken) November 6, 2026 Miller is a genuinely disturbed individual. Him basically becoming the man running America could not possibly be more dangerous. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 6, 2026 Elevating Miller to chief of staff is a good reminder that it can and will get worse. There is no bottom for Trump and MAGA. They will not learn their lesson. We have to expose them and bury them in 2028. — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) November 6, 2026 U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLAURO of New Haven adds : "By making Stephen Miller his chief of staff, President Trump is either telling voters he didn’t hear them or worse, he doesn’t care. The administration cannot double down on the same chaos and cruelty.” — Christopher Keating (@chrispkeating) November 6, 2026 Trump saw the midterm results and decided elevating Stephen Miller is the answer. ? He is even more delusional than I thought. Or maybe he actually wants to finish destroying the @GOP? ? — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 6, 2026 24 hours ago I wrote that Trump biographers agreed this was the calm before the storm; Trump was going to go crazy, not chill out; and we only had 24–96 hours before it happened. Well, here we are: Stephen Miller is Chief of Staff, suspension of habeas corpus is being discussed. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 6, 2026 Trump selection of Miller as chief of staff confirms that the Trump White House plans a strategy of delay, defy, and outright deny congressional oversight. I spoke about the impending crisis in this election day article for @theAtlantic https://t.co/PzVxpbjiJ4 — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 6, 2026 Schumer: We want to reach across the aisle.

Jefferies: We aren’t interested in retribution. Trump: Steven Miller is my new right-hand man. This is why we need new leadership. — COCO (@TWOTIMESABITCH) November 6, 2026 Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff. I did Nazi this coming. https://t.co/mUYm4sXObX — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 6, 2026 Jamie Raskin just said something that belongs in the Hall of Fame of Remarks. He said Stephen Miller couldn’t win a primary in his own family. — Karl Rosenfeld (@kneerecon) November 7, 2026 Caricature: DonkeyHotey/Flickr