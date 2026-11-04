2026 U.S. Elections: Victory for the U.S. Constitution

The results of the 2026 U.S. congressional elections add up to one thing: Victory for the U.S. Constitution.

Sure, Donald Trump helped to generate the blue wave that is now washing over American politics. After all, he is an albatross around the GOP’s neck.

[If you do not know the origin of the albatross reference, then read the narrative poem The Rime of the Ancient Mariner written by Samuel Taylor Coleridge.]

Still, the results of the elections should please Americans who side with the U.S. Constitution.

Why? Because of this one statement in Article VI, Clause 3 of the United States Constitution:

“… no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”

It is no secret that some of the losing GOP candidates and their supporters attacked winning Democratic candidates because of the latter’s religious beliefs.

That there is one of the flaws of the modern GOP. It has been taken over by people who want the USA to be turned into a theocracy of their liking. They may not openly admit it, but they are fighting against that part of the U.S. Bill of Rights which says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion…”

Even if they aren’t members of the GOP, some foes of the Democratic Party (at least the ones I have witnessed) are mis-identifying Democratic Party beliefs because the former insist that their religious beliefs be turned into civil and criminal law.

At this time in history, Democrats are defenders of the U.S. Constitution, while the foes of Democrats are opponents of the U.S. Constitution.

Is the Democratic Party flawless. No, of course not. Yet, this blogger is siding with Democrats because he is a veteran of the U.S. military.

When I enlisted in the U.S. military, I took an oath that starts this way: “I, ____________________, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same;”

Thus, I vote against anyone who openly contradicts the U.S. Constitution. Right now, the ones openly contradicting the U.S. Constitution are Republicans.

Also, for what it is worth, voting in favor of Democrats is not voting against Christianity. People who say it is are reading into the Bible things that are not there.