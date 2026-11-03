



I hope the Blue Wave is big enough to prevent Republicans from denying it.

I resisted drawing a blue wave cartoon throughout this election cycle, only to cave on the last day. I am pretty sure every cartoonist in the business has drawn a blue wave cartoon during this cycle, even the hacks on the right, though their cartoons deny it. I think mine may be the most accurate because no matter how big the wave is, Trump and the GOP (Grand Old Pedophiles) will claim it’s a hoax.

But there will be a blue wave tomorrow, and the only question is if it’ll be a tsunami.

Trump and the GOP (Guardians of Pedophiles) knew two years ago that they’d deliver a tsunami in the midterms. They knew Trump wasn’t going to work for the American people and would only focus on his grifting, naming shit after himself, and erecting monuments to himself. They knew Trump would only be a president for millionaires, make life harder for working Americans, and be the nation’s sh—iest president. So they went to work at rigging the midterms. It’s why they redistricted and gerrymandered mid-decade, and it still isn’t going to work.

Unfortunately for the GOP, they couldn’t gerrymander Senate seats. This was a year where the Senate map didn’t favor Democrats, with open seats in Nebraska, Kansas, Alaska, Ohio, Mississippi, South Carolina, Maine, Iowa, North Carolina, and Texas, all red states Trump won handily in 2024. But today, polls have Democrats leading in Michigan, Kansas, Texas, Maine, Ohio, Alaska, Iowa, New Hampshire, and North Carolina. They are tied in South Carolina, despite a stupid and ridiculously unqualified candidate, and Nebraska.

The GOP (Grand old Perverts) tends to outperform the polls, so I expect them to win where they are tied and maybe some of the very close races where they are within the margin of error, like in Iowa, Alaska, and Kansas.

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