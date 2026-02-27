The Democratic Party isn’t anti-Christian.

Charlie Kirk’s supporters keep promoting a false claim that Kirk made: that the Democratic Party is anti-Christian. They are wrong.

Canadian theologian Dr. Randal D. Rauser used his X dot com account to reveal the spread of this false claim. In response, Kirk’s supporters came out of the woodwork and defended Kirk’s falsehood.

You can read for yourself what was posted in that X dot com thread.

Charlie Kirk was wrong, and his supporters are still wrong.

In no way, shape or form does the 2024 Democratic Party Platform attack faith in Messiah Jesus.

Instead, the Platform contradicts the kind of theocracy that Charlie Kirk wanted and that his supporters still want.

For example, the 2024 Democratic Party Platform promotes freedom of choice for women when it comes to reproductive issues.

Kirk’s supporters want to force all women to conform to the religious beliefs of the former, which would be a violation of the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Kirk’s supporters also want to force everyone to conform to the former’s religious beliefs pertaining to the LGBTQ community. That, too, would be a violation of the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

It appears to this blogger that Charlie Kirk’s supporters simply don’t give a damn about the 1st Amendment. Yet, that is not the worst of their errors.

Their worst error is their support of Charlie Kirk’s misinterpretation of the Bible. That misinterpretation is done in order to exclude certain populations from having eternal life. In short, they present a “gospel” that is different than the Gospel recorded within the pages of the New Testament.

The “gospel” of Charlie Kirk and his supporters is not the good news that the word “Gospel” literally means.

For example, according to the Gospel within the pages of the New Testament, LGBTQ+ Christians are real. Yet, just as Charlie Kirk did, Kirk’s supporters add their own requirements to the Gospel so that they get to decide who can have the eternal life promised to believers in Messiah Jesus.

Just as Charlie Kirk did, Kirk’s supporters disobey what Jesus teaches in Matthew 13:28-29.

One section of the 2024 Democratic Party Platform is titled COMBATING HATE & PROTECTING FREEDOM OF RELIGION. Within that section is this statement: “That’s why Democrats will protect the First Amendment right to free exercise of religion for everyone, and we will maintain the separation of church and state. In contrast, the Trump Administration attacked religious freedom by demonizing some faiths and preferring others.”

Yes, protecting the 1st Amendment is a Democratic Party value, and that value goes against the quest of Charlie Kirk’s supporters. That quest is to turn the USA into a theocracy of the latter’s liking.

No, that theocracy isn’t a biblical requirement. That theocracy isn’t a requirement of the Christian faith.

Just as Charlie Kirk did, Kirk’s supporters are slandering believers in Messiah Jesus who vote for Democrats.

In the sixth chapter of the book of 1 Corinthians, the Apostle Paul says that slanderers will not inherit the kingdom of God.

Oops!

