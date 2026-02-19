It was an exciting time at Wood Farm in Norfolk, England when the Andrew formerly known as a Prince was arrested there. Whereas Prince Albert is best known for being in A can, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appeared to be heading to THE can.

When Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson stayed at Wood Farm, she described the place as a “comfortable open beamed cottage two miles from the ‘big house’.”

Just two miles from the Big House? Could it be that Andrew will not have to travel far to reach a new home?

In a discussion thread over at Fark.com, a reader asked, “Will Elton John write a song about this to the tune of Candle In the Wind?”

Elton John might not do so, but this blogger did. Here it is for your enjoyment:

“Jeffrey Epstein’s Friend”

[To the tune “Candle in the Wind”]

Good bye, King Charles’ bro,

Wow, you sure have fallen far.

It was a disgrace to hide your face

While getting into the police car.

Paparazzi with their cameras

Flashed away while you refuse to smile.

Happy then, you now regret

Those trips you took to Epstein’s Isle.

When you were a prince you lived your life

As Jeffrey Epstein’s friend,

Elizabeth’s second son, you thought the fun

Would surely never end.

The people around you

Said that you were a chump.

If only what just happened to you

Would happen to Donald Trump.