A suspect was spotted at the home of Nancy Guthrie on the morning of her disappearance, about two weeks ago. He is described as 5-foot-9-inches to 5-foot-10-inches tall and of average build. He was armed and carrying a black 25-liter Ozark Trail backpack, a private-label brand exclusive to Walmart.

What really makes him suspicious is that he was wearing a ski mask. There’s not a lot of ski mask-wearing in Tucson, Arizona. If someone’s wearing a mask at your front door or roaming about your town and it’s not for warmth, they’re probably a bad guy.

A man is seen on Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera on the morning of her disappearance.

And even though it is cold in Minnesota, the goons roaming about Minneapolis are bad guys. These bad guys wear masks on the streets, they wear masks while they’re driving, they wear masks while they are apprehending people, and like the bad guy at Nancy Guthrie’s door, they wear masks when they knock on your door. Also, like that bad guy at her door, they wear masks while they are abducting people. They were wearing masks when they murdered Alex Pretti.

Legitimate law enforcement officers don’t wear masks. In fact, they actually have identification numbers on their badges, which you are able to record. They are supposed to provide you with that number when asked. You should be able to do it and even record them without being called an agitator for doing it.

