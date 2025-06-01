LGBTQ+ Christians are real despite contradicting claims coming from certain corners

of Christendom. Keep in mind that Christendom is NOT the same thing as faith in Messiah Jesus. Christendom is the accumulation of ideas and traditions developed by people after the Apostolic Era ended.

Before one objects to this commentary’s title and first sentence, we need to get something straight. The Bible mentions only one sin that is unforgivable, and that sin is blasphemy against the Holy Spirit (Matthew 12:31).

1 John 4:15 (NIV) says, “If anyone acknowledges that Jesus is the Son of God, God lives in them and they in God.” People who acknowledge that Jesus is the Son of God have NOT committed the unforgivable sin, including people who are members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Indeed, there are members of the LGBTQ+ community who confess that Messiah Jesus is God in the flesh, the only begotten Son of the Heavenly Father. Since they have NOT committed the unforgivable sin, they have the same spiritual salvation as people outside the LGBTQ+ community who confess that Messiah Jesus is God in the flesh, the only begotten Son of the Heavenly Father.

To deny the spiritual salvation of these members of the LGBTQ+ community is to deny the Gospel as recorded in the New Testament.

Before one cites 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 in protest, one ought to pay attention to all of that passage. In it, the Apostle Paul says that slanderers/revilers will not inherit the kingdom of God.

To deny the spiritual salvation of members of the LGBTQ+ community who confess that Messiah Jesus is God in the flesh, the only begotten Son of the Heavenly Father, is to slander them.

The New Testament describes what is required to receive the free gift of eternal life that is given to people who turn to Jesus, and that requirement does NOT include being a cis-gendered heterosexual.

Some cis-gendered heterosexual believers accuse LGBTQ+ believers of having unconfessed sin. Yet, cis-gendered heterosexual believers have unconfessed sin without realizing it. 1 John 1:8 (NIV) states, “If we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us.” Keep in mind that the book of 1 John is written to believers in Jesus.

So, how can negative-judging cis-gendered heterosexual believers pass their judgment on LGBTQ+ believers without being hypocrites?

How are we to explain LGBTQ+ believers who display the fruit of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23) and cis-gendered heterosexual believers who do not? Is that not what it means to know people by their fruit?

The New Testament does not say that believers in Jesus are to browbeat anyone about any alleged sins. Yet, plenty of cis-gendered heterosexual believers do just that when dealing with the LGBTQ+ community. Such browbeating isn’t sharing the Gospel.

All people, regardless of what their sexual orientation or sexual identification is, are given the free gift of eternal life when they confess that Messiah Jesus is God in the flesh, the only begotten Son of the Heavenly Father, and surrender all to Jesus. Thus, it is a mistake to assume that members of the LGBTQ+ community don’t have spiritual salvation.

Cis-gendered heterosexual believers in Jesus continue to sin. So, perhaps the Gospel should be shared at their parades and other events.