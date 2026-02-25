Trump’s State of the Union Shows He’s Just Getting Started

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s fourth State of the Union address was disrupted within minutes Tuesday night when Democratic Rep. Al Green was escorted out of the U.S. Capitol chamber for silently displaying a sign reading “BLACK PEOPLE AREN’T APES,” a protest referencing a controversial video Trump previously shared on social media.

The physical confrontation unfolded as Trump began his speech, with cameras capturing Republican lawmakers and staff attempting to remove the sign and secure the chamber before Green was led out. Republican members of the audience gave standing ovations to nearly every line of the address, creating a stark contrast with Democrats, some of whom remained seated or staged their own displays of dissent. Video footage also showed another individual attempting to wrestle the sign from Green’s hands before security intervened.

Throughout the remarks, Trump reiterated a series of claims about the economy, repeatedly emphasizing the phrase “never before” while touting what he described as record-low inflation, asserting it had fallen 1.7 percent under his leadership. He highlighted what he called a record number of 2.4 million Americans off food stamps and noted that jobs created during his administration were entirely in the private sector. Trump also touted the end of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs.

At one point, Trump appeared to joke about a third term, telling the chamber his current term “should be my third term… strange things happened,” despite having previously said he would not seek another term.

Trump also took aim at New York Mayor-elect Mamdani, calling him a “communist” before moments later describing him as “nice,” referencing a recent meeting. He used the opportunity to highlight what he framed as a double standard, pointing out that New York City municipal workers were required to show two forms of identification, a policy he suggested contrasted with how he is often criticized for his immigration views.

Audience reactions remained sharply divided along party lines, with some attendees chanting “he’s our man” and others refusing to stand. Trump paused during the address when several attendees refused to rise, asking pointedly, “How do you not stand?” At another moment, he openly criticized those not applauding or standing, telling them they “should be ashamed of themselves.” Multiple lawmakers seated on the Democratic side either stayed seated or walked out as Trump addressed immigration, foreign policy, and other priorities.

In a reference to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Trump called him “martyred” and highlighted Kirk’s wife in attendance, using the moment to stress that all political violence must be avoided, a statement coming years after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

On policy, Trump reinforced concerns about border security while addressing the murder of a woman by a repeat offender released without cash bail, promising her mother, who was also in attendance, that “justice would be done.”

The Super Bowl wasn’t the only media event with elaborate commercials. A number of infomercial moments occurred amid the lengthy address, including Trump presenting medals to the U.S. men’s hockey team and referring to his wife, Melania, as a “movie star.” He concluded by declaring that the first 250 years of America “were just the beginning,” signaling that, in his view, it was “just the beginning” of the momentum of his administration.