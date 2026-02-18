Trump Fails Science. Again!

Now it’s climate change that Trump refuses to accept. He insists it’s a hoax to damage our economy, likely perpetrated by China. Trump has withdrawn the U.S. for the second time from the Paris Climate Accord. And he has essentially eliminated manufacturing in our country related to renewal of energy, declaring it unnecessary as we have plenty of fossil fuels. He has abdicated American research and development in renewable energy as well as manufacturing, allowing China to be the unchallenged world leader in renewables. And that is where the future of energy is going. Using renewables can be unlimited while fossil fuels will eventually be exhausted. This is in addition to the damage that the use of fossil fuels will do the planet in the meantime.

In a formal ruling recently, Trump and his Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have rescinded the Endangerment ruling of 2009, deciding and proclaiming that climate change does not endanger human health. Given that Trump and his minions now consider fossil fuels benign, there is no reason for us to cut their use. Even coal, the dirties fuel is okay according to Trump. He is opening more mines and exposing more miners to black lung disease, besides increasing particles and pollution throughout the atmosphere. But all fossil fuels are dangerous, causing pollution and warming the Earth. Global temperatures have been rising continuously for decades, with 2024 and 2023 the hottest years on record. 2025 was a smidgen lower, as nations other than the U.S. have been trying to reduce global warming.

We should remember that in addition to climate science, Trump has also failed medical science. When Covid-19 was devastating our nation, Trump told people to inject themselves with disinfectant if they got Covid. That could have killed people faster or produced severe damage. He also suggested the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine which are of no value and potentially dangerous. There was also Ivermectin used to treat parasitic worms. Of course, when Trump caught Covid in October 2020, he received treatment with monoclonal antibodies, Remdesivir and dexamethasone under medical supervision.

So after failing medical science badly in his first term, Trump has failed it badly again. Following the advice of his medical professor, Robert Kennedy, Jr, Trump appears to agree that vaccinations are dangerous instead of one of the major advances in medical science. He is willing to allow children and adults to possibly be infected with measles, polio, diphtheria, pneumococcus, flu and other potentially fatal or disabling diseases, rather than providing them with protection by giving them vaccines for infectious diseases.

I think President Trump needs to take all of his science courses over again, since he keeps failing them. Perhaps he needs better professors than RFK, Jr. In the meantime, it’s the American public who will suffer with his bizarre scientific ideas.

