Another Fake News Hoax

The Fake Media is reporting that President Trump, speaking to supporters in Georgia on Thursday, intimated that he wanted to give himself the Medal of Honor after a trip to Iraq in 2018.

According to the Hill, Trump said:

I decided to go to Iraq. I was extremely brave. So brave in fact that I wanted to give myself the Congressional Medal of Honor. I said to my people, am I allowed to give myself the Congressional Medal of Honor? And you know, I’ve given out so many to guys that are seriously brave. I mean, they come in and their arms are missing, their legs are missing. Their stories are so unbelievable. And I said that’s a little stretch if I gave myself one. Someday I’m going to try. I’m going to test the law. Maybe I’ll win in court after everyone sues me.

Later, Trump insisted he was only having fun with the crowd.

“The fake news will say ‘Donald Trump wants to give himself the Congressional Medal of Honor but he was rebuffed by the audience who stood up and booed the hell out of him,'” he said. “They say that kind of stuff. It’s amazing,” he added.

But wait, the title of the Hill article is, “Trump quips of giving himself Congressional Medal of Honor after 2018 Iraq visit.”

Of course, he was just “quipping.”

I feel so much better now.

Shame on the Fake News for making a mountain out of a molehill.