WAS DONALD TRUMP’S STATE OF THE UNION A POLITICAL VARIETY SHOW?

Reaction to President Donald Trump’s record setting longest-in-history 2026 State of the Union address is coming in. Most reviews are decided negative. Many analysts believe the poll will do little to lift his sagging poll numbers. Several have said it was more of a political variety show than a State of the Union speech. One says it was so far off from what a State of the Union address should be that the speech should now be delivered in a way it was done a century ago: give it to Congress in writing.

The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols:

The longest State of the Union in modern history is now over. Donald Trump held court in the House of Representatives and said little of substance, but substance wasn’t the point. This year, he intended to put on a show, with an array of guest stars and special appearances. He was happy because he was playing the roles he clearly loves: game-show host, ringmaster, emcee, beneficent granter of wishes—and, where the Democrats were concerned, a self-righteous inquisitor. …President Ronald Reagan, the “Great Communicator,” once managed to do the entire State of the Union address in 31 minutes; that’s because he could say important things efficiently and well. Tonight, however, was not about communication—it was about showmanship. Almost every line was a cue for applause from obedient Republicans; they even gave Jared Kushner a standing ovation. Every few minutes, Trump told a story and reached out into the audience like the host of The Price Is Right, telling people to come on down. He started, of course, with the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team. Just basking along with Team USA wasn’t enough. Trump soon announced that the goalie Connor Hellebuyck would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Normally, this honor is bestowed for a lifetime of achievement, but this time it was given as if the young athlete had chosen the right door and found a new car. …Trump even had designated heels in the audience: the Democrats. He called them crazy and accused them of impoverishing the nation. He dared them to stand up if they agreed with him that “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” This stunt was obviously meant to force Democrats either to stand or boo or otherwise do something that Trump could exploit; instead, it merely resulted in several awkward seconds of a staring contest between the president and the Democrats in the chamber. Trump managed to bait Representative Ilhan Omar into shouting at him, but for the most part, he seemed genuinely irritated that the Democrats sat through his show in stony silence. As the whole business dragged on, the atmosphere started to seem less like a game show and more like the late-night Jerry Lewis telethons of the 1970s, in which a tired but pumped Lewis alternately griped at the audience, broke into maudlin emotion, or jumped up to welcome a new guest. The only thing Trump did not do was explain his policies—especially about war and peace—to Congress or the American people. …But Trump tonight went far beyond what even the most self-indulgent presidents would have envisioned. Beset by scandal, facing multiple defeats in America’s courts, and hitting levels of unpopularity that would make President Richard Nixon nod with empathy, he turned the State of the Union into a vulgar, populist carnival.

Also in The Atlantic, David Frum, George W. Bush’s former speechwriter who coined the phrase “Axis of Evil,” argued that Trump’s speech is so far from what the founding fathers intended that it needs to be done in the future in writing to Congress.

President Trump’s State of the Union address last night was very like the man who delivered it: divisive, abusive, and childish. The speech turned reality on its head in many ways. The president who has enriched himself and his family by more than a billion dollars in his first few months in office called on Congress to clean up its corruption. The president who has collected about $175 billion in illegal tariffs from the American people falsely told them that he had given them a great big tax cut. The president solemnly condemned political violence—the same president who ended his first term by inciting a mob to sack Congress and overturn an election. Maybe most shocking, Trump demanded that members of Congress rise to agree that it’s the first duty of government to protect American citizens—even as his own government by its brutal police methods has shot American citizens dead on the streets and then tried to deceive the country about how those Americans had been killed and why. Then of course there were the many misstatements of fact about the economy, about crime, and about wars and peace—many of which look like deliberate decisions to deceive the public watching on television. …..But there comes a point when sad realities must be faced. The speech last night was empty and uselessly garrulous. Its length was its first declaration of disrespect for those obliged to sit through it. Trump’s name-calling of his predecessor and of the members of Congress in the chamber, his demands that legislators rise at his command, his strategic deployment of systematic untruth in service of those demands to rise and clap—put together, he misused the State of the Union ritual in ways so radical as to call the ritual itself into question. Are members of Congress really supposed to sit meekly and quietly while the president uses the rostrum of their chamber to abuse and insult them in the ugliest language? The president is present in Congress as a guest: That’s the reason for the famous language about the “high honor and distinct privilege” of welcoming him to speak. He has no right to be heard in person; it’s a courtesy.

And:

..Given the intentional abuse of Congress’s time and hospitality last night, the next speaker, if there is a different next speaker, should consider very hard whether to extend another such invitation. The case for suffering Trump is that the tradition, if interrupted, may take a long time to return. A future Republican Congress will requite the next Democratic president the same way. But there’s also a risk of setting a precedent that anti-institutional Republicans get to smash things, which pro-institutional Democrats must then clean up. Maybe the only way to restore norms is by imposing some meaningful costs for breaking them. Next January, the next speaker could do everyone a favor with a letter that begins: “Dear Mr. President, the time has come for your State of the Union message. Please send it in writing in the enclosed envelope. Congress will give it all the attention it deserves. This is the method that was good enough for Rutherford B. Hayes, and, Mr. Trump, it is more than good enough for you.”

Not everyone agreed that the speech was a bomb. Rupert Murdock’s New York Post editorial board hailed it as a “home run.”

President Trump hit it out of the park (again) with his 2026 State of the Union address, perhaps his most remarkable speech yet. The event was an unabashed celebration of America in its 250th year, hailing heroes from the Olympic hockey champions to 100-year-old veterans — and with a close reiteration why the nation’s best days are yet to come. He was the happy warrior we’d asked him to be, with a strong, clear message untainted by grievance — even as he expressed his disappointment with last week’s Supreme Court ruling on tariffs and drew clear distinctions between his program and the opposition’s. He flagged the inflation, wage stagnation and other horrors produced when Democrats ran Washington as the causes of the “affordability” crisis. He explained how Americans’ lives are getting better — rising wages, lower gas prices, fat tax rebates coming — and should keep improving.

Former Republican Congressman and CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger:

Last night’s State of the Union was, in a very real sense, exactly what we’ve come to expect: a theatrical exercise designed to please an already convinced audience, with almost no chance of moving any voters who aren’t already in the base. In a political moment where the bar is so low that short of convulsing in a pile of his own filth Trump would get a pass, this performance hit the baseline and nothing more. President Trump took nearly an hour and 48 minutes — the longest address to a joint session of Congress in history — to do what he’s done before: make grandiose claims about the economy, celebrate culture-war victories, and castigate Democrats as enemies of the people. But here’s the blunt truth: it won’t change any minds outside his core supporters. The rest of the country, by most polls, remains skeptical about his handling of inflation, costs, and everyday life. That’s not an accident. Last night wasn’t aimed at persuading moderates or independents — it was a pep rally. The crowded applause lines, the symbolic gestures, the heavy reliance on feel-good moments with the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey champions, and the awards handed out in the chamber all served the same purpose: galvanize the base and create optics. Here’s where we land: last night doesn’t move the needle in any decisive way. It won’t flip swing voters. It won’t magically solve the discontent voters feel walking through Costco or filling up at the pump. It won’t erase the fact that Democrats’ midterm prospects still look stronger than they have in years, and it won’t dramatically alter the trajectory toward what many are calling a blue wave this November. In short: last night accomplished its limited objectives — and no more than that.

Meanwhile, in the platform formerly known as Twitter:

Trump, as I have said, governs as a wartime president w/blue America, rather than any foreign adversary, as the enemy-never more than tonite. Has any president used a #SOTU to so explicitly & extensively attack the other party & the parts of the country that resist him? — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) February 25, 2026

BREAKING: CNN’s exit poll reveals that Trump’s speech FLOPPED amongst people who watched it. Other presidents ran circles around him. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/jx7w7vsaOO — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) February 25, 2026

?BRUTAL: Sen. Ed Markey just delivered a Trump diagnosis: "If Trump was… PINOCCHIO… his nose would go across the entire length of the floor of the House chamber… It's almost like he's had a truth bypass surgery.” If truth were oxygen, Trump would suffocate. pic.twitter.com/n1A1yRrKcf — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 25, 2026

Yes, Trump’s SOTU was riddled with lies, and yes he was clearly visibly declining as the speech went on, and yes it was embarrassing and humiliating. But the most devastating part was how irrelevant and pointless the speech was in terms of communicating ANYTHING about reality… — David Pakman (@dpakman) February 25, 2026

The SOTU was like Revenge Porn the way the camera singled out Trump’s targets as he relentlessly insulted them. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Rep Ilhan Omar and others were targets of President Trump’s wrath. It felt like White House hatchet… — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) February 25, 2026

SOTU ANALYSIS: Who Loved it

– Hardcore MAGA or running in Ruby Red District because it was All red meat for base. – Democrats because speech doubles down on unpopular president’s most unpopular policies Who Hated It:

– Swing District GOP for same reason Dems loved it — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) February 25, 2026

“There was just a lot of lying.” It was a night of gaslighting. Daniel Dale fact checks the breathtaking number of lies in Trump’s State of the Union address. pic.twitter.com/90MoErwL1m — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 25, 2026

Just finished recording a special post SOTU @HacksOnTap with @MurphyMike and @jmart.

Consensus: at the end of the day, kind of a nothingburger in that the speech probably won't change a lot of minds.@POTUS stuck to the script but the reality of people's lives is sticking to HIM. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 25, 2026

Trump's SOTU speech was a total flop. Only 38% of Republicans loved it. ? pic.twitter.com/lnb5AAT4xM — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) February 25, 2026

Donald Trump gets the 'Wicked' treatment as 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' goes live after the president's State of the Union speech. pic.twitter.com/WH47Y1ZyXM — LateNighter (@latenightercom) February 25, 2026

1. A lot of the takes on Trump's SOTU look like this one from Politico – "Trump did what Republicans asked." That seems like insanely credulous bullshit to me.

There is nothing in the polling data that suggests this speech was good for the GOP.

Here's why: pic.twitter.com/9ngMJt7ed0 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 25, 2026

The profound weakness of last night‘s performance will linger. He didn’t give Republican members in desperate political straits an escape path. He didn’t reset his own rotting and rancid poll numbers. No matter how many heroes you trot out, Donald, you’re not one of them, and… — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 25, 2026

Psaki: There was the gross, violent pornography part of the speech. There was the circus entertainer part, where he brings out unrelated vignettes. And then there was a part that was doubling down on tariffs, which 72% of independents disapprove of. And doubling down on his… pic.twitter.com/8oyy7xjhH3 — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 25, 2026

Trump’s 108-minute speech broke records for its duration as well as its lies, insufferability, offensiveness, and the danger its contents present for the future of the country.https://t.co/s0HLjKdTAq — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 25, 2026

"Holy shit, did WE ever make the right decision" – The US Women's Hockey Team — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 25, 2026

Trump Puts On a Show, Casting Democrats as the Villains

On the defensive over the economy and with the midterms approaching, President Trump made clear that his political strategy is to paint Democrats as unpatriotic and ‘crazy.’@nytimes

It was spectacle as survival strategy.… — Linda Hill (@bulldoghill) February 25, 2026

“It was an extraordinary speech.” CBS News’s new MAGA anchor Tony Dokoupil raves about Trump’s State of the Union speech. pic.twitter.com/iOgWon52bK — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 25, 2026

John Roberts looking absolutely miserable is the only possible redeeming value to this thing https://t.co/LtZqUMPYJO — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) February 25, 2026

NEW SOTU dial group data from @NavigatorSurvey: ?Dials dipped whenever Trump tried to sell Americans on a “golden age” ?Trump’s first mention of tariffs saw dials take a sharp downturn with independents ?Remarks on DHS funding did NOT land, with dials turning down below 50 pic.twitter.com/cHy6xvi9nY — CJ Warnke (@cjwarnke) February 25, 2026

The curtains coming down on this clown show America. No serious Republican consultant thinks this was a good night for MAGA. Trump needed to turn things around tonight. He failed. — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) February 25, 2026

In tonight's speech, the president did what he does best: celebrate himself. But if anyone was looking for leadership focused on easing their current economic pain, he made clear that they'll need to look elsewhere. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 25, 2026

Gettysburg Address was 272 words. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 25, 2026

It took a multimillion dollar propaganda machine to destroy Joe Biden. For Trump, all it takes is having eyes. — Rachel Bitecofer ?? (@RachelBitecofer) February 24, 2026

I’ve watched every State of the Union since 1992. This was by far the worst. Not even close. — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) February 25, 2026

LBJ's State of the Union 1965: pic.twitter.com/VRy2hZBhAp — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 24, 2026

Donald has done the one thing he would hate the most: make boring TV. — Rachel Bitecofer ?? (@RachelBitecofer) February 25, 2026

No serious GOP campaign pro thinks this speech did anything to stop a Democratic takeover of the House in November — Mike Murphy (@murphymike) February 25, 2026

I know it's a sad tradition, worse under a president who loves adulation like no other, but GOP behavior during SOTU reminds me of the Comsomol congresses in the USSR when attendees had to rise at the command of designated older comrades and shout: Lenin, Party, Comsomol! — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 25, 2026

The state of our union is unaffordable. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) February 25, 2026

?BREAKING: 5 OF THE 9 SUPREME COURT JUSTICES DID NOT COME TO TRUMP’S STATE OF THE UNION pic.twitter.com/X8cRGmoklK — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) February 25, 2026

Trump: “It was July 4th of last year, when flood waters tore through a girl’s summer camp in Central Texas. One of the worse things I’ve ever seen. I was there.” Fact check: Trump was not there. He was throwing a party on the White House South Lawn while children were missing. pic.twitter.com/YfVxHkguds — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) February 25, 2026

Fact check: Trump did NOT end eight wars.

pic.twitter.com/cHiu3zhlBR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 25, 2026

A very low energy performance by Trump. His basic message for the 2026 midterm elections is to make it harder for you to vote and easier for Republicans to cheat. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) February 25, 2026

This State of the Union speech breaks an old axiom of politics: You can’t give a bad SOTU speech. This is bad. Really bad. People tuned out of this. — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) February 25, 2026