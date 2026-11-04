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Quote of the Day: Mitt Romney on Trump’s MAGA Mega Mid Term Debacle

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Our Quote of the Day comes from Mitt Romney on Trump and the Republican Party’s historical defeat in the mid-terms:

“Bad policy, bad character make bad politics: erratic tariffs, impulsive Iran war, blanket pardons, apparent corruption, weaponized justice, ICE brutality, mountainous deficits, hiding Epstein, abandoning allies and coddling enemies. Hoping for a course correction, for the country and for my party.”