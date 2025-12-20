King Trump and Other Nonsense

When he was a con man / he hoped that he would see / people stand in line / to see the orange king.

King Trump! / You went from having bone spurs / Donald Trump! / to giving people ulcers.

Born in New York City / with hands itty bitty / King Trump!

Donald Trump may not wear a crown – at least not yet – but he should according to someone at that website previously known as Twitter.

Yes, this blogger once again put on a hazmat suit and waded into Elon Musk’s online septic tank so that you wouldn’t have to. Thankfully, this blogger received all needed vaccinations ahead of time.

Anyway, here is a X dot com post about Donald Trump that probably has King Tut turning over in his sarcophagus.

This blogger saw other posts that would be suitable for fertilizing plants.

For example:

So says the person who wasn’t smart enough to be accepted by the U.S. Marines.

That Rittenhouse might actually breed is disconcerting to this blogger.

Oh, and speaking of breeding:

Uh, Sarah, have you ever met children?

I don’t understand how it’s even possible to live in such a small bubble the way that Sarah Stock does. Well, at least her post is not as bad as this one:

Granted, when it comes to hate, Jesse Hughes is an expert. He demonstrates it so well. Hey, at least he is not the mouth piece for an orange king, like the person pictured below:

Why should alleged “fake news media” try to bring down Karoline Leavitt when she does that by herself?

It could be worse for Leavitt. She could be rotting like someone else is.

Sure, King Trump waved his scepter, and thus Tina Peters should go free.

This blogger is beginning to suspect that Donald Trump’s supporters aren’t the brightest lightbulbs on the Christmas tree.

Well, now that I am out of X dot com, I need to undergo decontamination.

Yeah, I know. When you read the first six words in this blog post – “When he was a con man” – you wanted to ask this blogger, “What do you mean by ‘was’?”

Also, apologies to Steve Martin.

Now for a gratuitous promotion of one of this blogger’s favorite websites:

Fark doesn’t make news. Fark mocks news.

Disclaimer: Fark.com has not been endorsed by The Moderate Voice.

I am promoting Fark.com as way of paying back the Farkers who were kind enough to give me temporary subscriptions to Total Fark. I don’t pay for a subscription because my only source of income is the monthly disability payment that I receive from the U.S. government.

This blog post is sponsored by . . .



