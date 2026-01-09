" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Politics / Minneapolis shooting of Renee Good sparks protests across the country

Minneapolis shooting of Renee Good sparks protests across the country

by Leave a Comment

Renee Nicole Good

In at least 21 states plus the District of Columbia, citizens have taken to the streets to protest ICE Agent Jonathan Ross’ shooting Renee Good three times in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The mass protests reflect public opinion: “Americans have turned sharply against ICE in Trump’s first year back as president.” Today twice as many Americans — 20% — have a strongly unfavorable opinion of ICE as in February 2025. Most Americans think ICE uses too much force. Last fall, one survey showed that Americans opposed detaining citizens 66% to 26%. Need I point out that Good was a citizen?

Heckling continues in Minnesota, as this Bluesky post shows:

This morning in Minneapolis, an ICE vehicle got stuck on an icy hill in a residential neighborhood. Agents had to push the vehicles out, some almost slipping in the ice themselves.

[image or embed]

— amanda moore ? (@noturtlesoup17.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 8:29 AM

Sites of protests around the country

  1. California, Los Angeles: SoCal joins nationwide protests after woman killed by ICE officer in Minneapolis
    San Jose: ICE protesters hold press conference in San Jose following fatal Minnesota shooting
  2. Connecticut, Hartford: Connecticut rallies protest ICE shooting death of Minnesota mom Renee Good (free)
  3. District of Columbia: Following Wednesday’s ICE killing, D.C. residents take to the streets, chanting “ICE out now”
  4. Florida, Miami: U.S. woman killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis sparks protests, including in Miami
    Orlando: Orlando protesters rally after deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis
  5. Illinois, Chicago: Protests in Little Village, across Chicago area after deadly ICE officer shooting in Minneapolis
  6. Louisiana, New Orleans: Former ICE agent weighs in on Minneapolis shooting, New Orleans protest
  7. Maine, Portland: Hundreds protest in Maine following ICE shooting in Minneapolis
  8. Massachusetts, Boston: Boston protesters rally for second day as new details surface in deadly Minnesota ICE shooting
  9. Michigan, Detroit, Detroiters protest ICE shooting in Minneapolis
  10. Minnesota, Minneapolis: Photos: Protests grow over the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis
  11. Nevada, Las Vegas: People cited by Las Vegas police during anti-ICE protest
  12. New York, NYC: Protesters rally in Foley Square after ICE agent fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis
    Rochester: Deadly ICE shooting sparks protests in Rochester and across the nation
  13. North Carolina, Durham: Hundreds in Durham protest ICE after Minnesota woman’s death
  14. Ohio, Cincinnati: Protesters gather at Fountain Square after deadly Minnesota ICE shooting
  15. Oregon, Portland: Protesters gather in Downtown Portland after deadly Minneapolis ICE shooting
  16. Pennsylvania, Philadelphia: Philadelphia region joins protests after Minneapolis woman killed by ICE agent
  17. South Carolina, Columbia: Protesters at SC State House demand justice for Renee Good, shot by ICE
  18. Texas, Austin: Recap: Protests across the Austin area following fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis (free)
    Dallas: Dallas Activists Demand Justice for Renee Good, Killed by ICE Agent
    San Antonio: San Antonio protesters demand justice after ICE officer fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis
  19. Utah, Salt Lake City: Hundreds attend anti-ICE protest in Salt Lake City following death of Minneapolis woman
  20. Vermont, Burlington: Vigils, protests across Vermont for woman killed in Minneapolis
  21. Virginia, Norfolk: Dozens attend rally & vigil for Renee Good outside Norfolk ICE office
    Richmond, From Richmond to Minneapolis, Dozens gather for anti-ICE protest after deadly shooting in Minnesota
  22. Washington, Seattle: Seattle groups join national protest against ICE raids following Minneapolis shooting

If you are aware of a state or city not listed, please advise in the comments and I will update the article.