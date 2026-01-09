Minneapolis shooting of Renee Good sparks protests across the country

In at least 21 states plus the District of Columbia, citizens have taken to the streets to protest ICE Agent Jonathan Ross’ shooting Renee Good three times in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
The mass protests reflect public opinion: “Americans have turned sharply against ICE in Trump’s first year back as president.” Today twice as many Americans — 20% — have a strongly unfavorable opinion of ICE as in February 2025. Most Americans think ICE uses too much force. Last fall, one survey showed that Americans opposed detaining citizens 66% to 26%. Need I point out that Good was a citizen?
Heckling continues in Minnesota, as this Bluesky post shows:
This morning in Minneapolis, an ICE vehicle got stuck on an icy hill in a residential neighborhood. Agents had to push the vehicles out, some almost slipping in the ice themselves.
— amanda moore ? (@noturtlesoup17.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 8:29 AM
Sites of protests around the country
- California, Los Angeles: SoCal joins nationwide protests after woman killed by ICE officer in Minneapolis
San Jose: ICE protesters hold press conference in San Jose following fatal Minnesota shooting
- Connecticut, Hartford: Connecticut rallies protest ICE shooting death of Minnesota mom Renee Good (free)
- District of Columbia: Following Wednesday’s ICE killing, D.C. residents take to the streets, chanting “ICE out now”
- Florida, Miami: U.S. woman killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis sparks protests, including in Miami
Orlando: Orlando protesters rally after deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis
- Illinois, Chicago: Protests in Little Village, across Chicago area after deadly ICE officer shooting in Minneapolis
- Louisiana, New Orleans: Former ICE agent weighs in on Minneapolis shooting, New Orleans protest
- Maine, Portland: Hundreds protest in Maine following ICE shooting in Minneapolis
- Massachusetts, Boston: Boston protesters rally for second day as new details surface in deadly Minnesota ICE shooting
- Michigan, Detroit, Detroiters protest ICE shooting in Minneapolis
- Minnesota, Minneapolis: Photos: Protests grow over the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis
- Nevada, Las Vegas: People cited by Las Vegas police during anti-ICE protest
- New York, NYC: Protesters rally in Foley Square after ICE agent fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis
Rochester: Deadly ICE shooting sparks protests in Rochester and across the nation
- North Carolina, Durham: Hundreds in Durham protest ICE after Minnesota woman’s death
- Ohio, Cincinnati: Protesters gather at Fountain Square after deadly Minnesota ICE shooting
- Oregon, Portland: Protesters gather in Downtown Portland after deadly Minneapolis ICE shooting
- Pennsylvania, Philadelphia: Philadelphia region joins protests after Minneapolis woman killed by ICE agent
- South Carolina, Columbia: Protesters at SC State House demand justice for Renee Good, shot by ICE
- Texas, Austin: Recap: Protests across the Austin area following fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis (free)
Dallas: Dallas Activists Demand Justice for Renee Good, Killed by ICE Agent
San Antonio: San Antonio protesters demand justice after ICE officer fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis
- Utah, Salt Lake City: Hundreds attend anti-ICE protest in Salt Lake City following death of Minneapolis woman
- Vermont, Burlington: Vigils, protests across Vermont for woman killed in Minneapolis
- Virginia, Norfolk: Dozens attend rally & vigil for Renee Good outside Norfolk ICE office
Richmond, From Richmond to Minneapolis, Dozens gather for anti-ICE protest after deadly shooting in Minnesota
- Washington, Seattle: Seattle groups join national protest against ICE raids following Minneapolis shooting
If you are aware of a state or city not listed, please advise in the comments and I will update the article.
