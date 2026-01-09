Minneapolis shooting of Renee Good sparks protests across the country

In at least 21 states plus the District of Columbia, citizens have taken to the streets to protest ICE Agent Jonathan Ross’ shooting Renee Good three times in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The mass protests reflect public opinion: “Americans have turned sharply against ICE in Trump’s first year back as president.” Today twice as many Americans — 20% — have a strongly unfavorable opinion of ICE as in February 2025. Most Americans think ICE uses too much force. Last fall, one survey showed that Americans opposed detaining citizens 66% to 26%. Need I point out that Good was a citizen?

Heckling continues in Minnesota, as this Bluesky post shows:

This morning in Minneapolis, an ICE vehicle got stuck on an icy hill in a residential neighborhood. Agents had to push the vehicles out, some almost slipping in the ice themselves. [image or embed] — amanda moore ? (@noturtlesoup17.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 8:29 AM

Sites of protests around the country

If you are aware of a state or city not listed, please advise in the comments and I will update the article.