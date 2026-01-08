ICE SHOOTS WOMAN DEAD IN MINNEAPOLIS: SELF-DEFENSE OR MURDER?

An ICE agent fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in the face several times during an immigration blitz in Minneapolis. Bystanders and those on social media analyzing the video say it was murder. DHS and President Donald Trump said the unidentified ICE agent was acting in self defense. It set off a firestorm of outrage and consternation. The city’s mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to “get the f–k out” of his city.

Federal agents shot and killed a woman during a large-scale immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Ilhan Omar, the Democratic Minnesota congresswoman, said the victim was “a legal observer” of action by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which had sent a surge of agents into the city in recent days tied in part to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents. A witness to the incident, Emily Heller, told local media that the victim was shot in the face multiple times. Heller said she saw a car blocking traffic that appeared to be part of a protest against the ICE operation, and heard an agent telling the driver, a woman, to “get out of here”. “She was trying to turn around, and the ICE agent was in front of her car, and he pulled out a gun and put it right in – like his midriff was on her bumper – and he reached across the hood of the car and shot her in the face like three, four times,” Heller told MPR News, a Minneapolis public radio station. The woman has been identified as 37-year old Renee Nicole Good, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. Speaking to the outlet, Good’s mother Donna Ganger said that her daughter had been living in the Twin Cities with her partner. She said that her daughter was “not part of anything like that at all”, referring to protestors who have challenged ICE’s presence in Minnesota. A video posted online by the Minnesota Reformer and another video obtained by the Guardian appeared to capture the moment of the shooting as a dark red SUV drove away from agents moving toward it, although the front of the vehicle is obscured. In a post to X, the homeland security department (DHS) insisted the person was a “domestic terrorist” who “weaponized her vehicle” and attempted “to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them”. …A video posted online by the Minnesota Reformer and another video obtained by the Guardian appeared to capture the moment of the shooting as a dark red SUV drove away from agents moving toward it, although the front of the vehicle is obscured. In a post to X, the homeland security department (DHS) insisted the person was a “domestic terrorist” who “weaponized her vehicle” and attempted “to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them”.

Trump issued a statement saying the ICE agents acted in self-defense and that the dead woman was a “professional agitator and blamed the “Radical Left” for the incident.

President Trump said he watched the video of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer fatally shooting a woman in Minnesota on Wednesday, concluding the officer was acting “in self defense.” “I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. Trump went on to say the ICE officer is alive and recovering in the hospital following the incident. “The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!” the president said. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed an ICE officer fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a post on the social platform X that the incident took place when “violent rioters” attempted to interfere in an ICE operation conducted in the city.

DHS lied. Trump lied. Noem lied. The Honda was already turning to the right away from the officers when the one who allegedly feared for his life fired the shots. There were no other officers up the road where the car did fully level out, meaning no other fellow officers were at risk. This is a pattern. Some event happens as part of the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign, DHS rushes out a misleading, wrong, or incendiary statement that does not reflect reality, and it becomes another piece of ammo for the X.com grifters, right wing media ecosystem, or people who just love the idea of others being hurt. DHS’s serial lying has become such a problem that even a judge called it out. In November, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis wrote a more than 200 page opinion that in large part catalogued DHS officials’ bullshit. Parts of the opinion were scathing: “The Court finds Defendants’ evidence simply not credible.

First of all, where were said rioters? I saw a few people in the videos. From watching the videos, and from reading witness testimonies, it does not appear that the woman was “targeting” the agents in an attempt to kill them. The agents were clear from the vehicle. Including the agent who killed the driver. None were knocked down or run over, and we can see all agents on their feet after the driver was shot. What injuries is DHS expecting them to recover from? Nothing seemingly physical happened to them that would require medical services or hospitalization. Furthermore, the driver may have died instantly upon the agent shooting her at such close range. Thus, she may not have been in control of her vehicle as it crashed into the white car. Trump claimed that the driver “ran over the ICE officer”. When exactly did that happen? Did I miss it? At this point, and with the available video, it looks to me like ICE agents overreacted to a non-problem by delivering their “solution” to it: Shooting and killing a woman from a very close vantage point and then walking away without injury. Obviously, the entire tragedy is the fault of the Somali community in Minneapolis. . .or in Michigan. Or it could be the fault of the Ohio Haitians eating the dogs and cats in Springfield! Or the Hispanics working service jobs at Mar a Lago! It simply can’t be the fault of an angry, tightly-wound and overwrought ICE agent. Right??!!!!

Chilling video of an ICE agent fatally shooting an American woman in Minneapolis has debunked much of the agency’s explanation of what occurred Wednesday morning. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claims that a woman in an SUV attempted to “ram” multiple agents. However, videos show that only the officer who opened fire was near the front of the vehicle, and he stepped to the side as he pulled the trigger. Noem, 54, further claimed that the unnamed woman “attacked” agents—plural—as they tried to push a stuck vehicle out of the snow. There is no video evidence of this. Instead, a four-and-a-half-minute clip circling on social media shows that the slain woman was partially blocking a residential street in her red Honda SUV when two ICE agents arrived in a pickup truck, ordered her out of the vehicle, and tried to open her driver’s side door. Her car was not facing any officers removing their own vehicle from the snow. As an agent attempted to open her door, the vehicle began rolling forward, and its tires turned to the right, away from the officers. The agent standing in front of the vehicle, who remains unnamed, appears to have moved out of the vehicle’s way as it accelerated forward and fired three shots—one through the windshield and two through the driver’s side window. Moments later, the SUV crashes into a vehicle parked on the street as bystanders scream, “What the f–k.”

Minnesota’s leaders at various levels called on ICE to leave their state.

Minnesota state and local leaders condemned Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s deployment in the state, after federal officials said an officer shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis when a group of people gathered to protest an immigration-related operation on Wednesday. The deadly shooting comes as the Trump administration has surged the presence of federal law enforcement officials in Minnesota in recent weeks, deploying over 2,000 ICE agents in response to allegations of government program fraud involving some Somali Americans. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference that he had issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard for a possible deployment. He urged Minnesotans to protest peacefully while directly blaming the Trump administration for not coordinating with local officials regarding immigration enforcement. “What we’re seeing are the consequences of governance designed to create fear, headlines and conflict. It’s governing by reality TV, and today, that recklessness cost someone their life,” he said. An ICE agent fired several shots at the woman’s vehicle after it apparently blocked a roadway on Portland Avenue, after which the vehicle crashed on the side of the road, according to local and federal officials. After the shooting, Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey said immigration agents were “causing chaos in our city.” In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, he accused ICE of “recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying” and urged agents to leave the city. “They are already trying to spin this as an action of self defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly that is bullshit,” Frey said. Minnesota Reformer, an outlet covering the state, obtained what it described as eyewitness footage from the shooting — which appeared to show an officer shooting and killing the driver — but POLITICO has not independently confirmed the veracity of the footage. Democratic Sen. Tina Smith echoed Frey’s calls for ICE to abandon its presence in Minneapolis, writing in a social media post that “ICE should leave now for everyone’s safety.”

X was flooded with reaction — and analysis of the videos.

BREAKING: Minneapolis Police, chief Brian O'Hara just contradicted Trump, saying that Renee Nicole Good was the only person injured during today's incident, after Trump said that the ICE officer was injured and recovering in the hospital. Stop believing President Trump's lies.… pic.twitter.com/Ax3cNgSnjP — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 8, 2026

I put together this analysis. This constitutes homicide. @ICEgov Two facts are dispositive. First, the driver placed the vehicle in reverse to increase distance between herself and the agent positioned in front of the car. That action is inconsistent with an intent to strike… pic.twitter.com/LsEYPJ6vV6 — Agent Self FBI (@RetroAgent12) January 7, 2026

The problem with the credibility of this current admin is that they seem to go out of their way to provoke confrontation on just about every front. Whether internationally, with Congress with DHS, with ICE, every action seems to be intended to see how far they can go before… — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) January 7, 2026

This is not in front of her vehicle. Liars. Gaslighters. pic.twitter.com/mibAq7v4JI — Amy Siskind ???? (@Amy_Siskind) January 7, 2026

Walz responding to Trump’s post: I hope maybe we're at their McCarthy moment. Do you have no decency? Do you have no decency? We have someone dead in their car for no reason whatsoever… and now we hear more political rhetoric. Enough. pic.twitter.com/BEBzjqQj4O — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026

Pretty obvious the murderer is not "recovering in the hospital." pic.twitter.com/x30tO7blEH — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) January 7, 2026

There is no one sane or rational who can watch this video and come to the conclusion the officer was in immediate risk of serious bodily harm or death. pic.twitter.com/9bVDVQ1qNV — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 7, 2026

If this is true, it is indefensible. Blocking a doctor and an ambulance is not “law enforcement.” It is state violence. Full stop. https://t.co/904nU5CqxN — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 7, 2026

The glove compartment of the woman killed by ICE was filled with stuffed animals. (original– graphic– photo here: https://t.co/STqdRIyiRK ) pic.twitter.com/sQVWuleY3F — Erin "Skeleton Factory" Ryan (@morninggloria) January 7, 2026

This is the most comprehensive and BEST video I have seen on the #ICE assassination in Minnesota. These MASKED ICE criminals executed an American citizen, in broad daylight who posed absolutely NO threat to them. God bless the young woman who captured this video. I don't care… pic.twitter.com/RRKvqSQ7Mj — Shannon Joy (@ShannonJoyRadio) January 7, 2026

ICE agents wouldn’t even allow a doctor to go check the pulse of the Renee Nicole Good whom they had shot in Minneapolis. DOCTOR: Can I go check her pulse?” ICE: NO! DOCTOR: I’m A physician! ICE: I Don’t Care! These are the monsters of Trump‘s America. pic.twitter.com/HWP1XWV7Zr — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 7, 2026

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN): "Today, the President’s political stunt got a woman killed" ===> pic.twitter.com/etOk5hBOj2 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 7, 2026

Watching woman die "will change my life forever," eyewitness says. "they carried her body out, just like by her limbs, they didn’t even have a stretcher. "She was carried out like a sack of potatoes." great reporting by @SuzGamboa https://t.co/XKBP64RpIz — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) January 7, 2026

Walz: "It's beyond me that apparently from the federal government, the Homeland Security director herself, has already determined who this person who, what their motive was, and they hadn't even been taken out of the vehicle. We're not living in a normal world." pic.twitter.com/1aVmHJOX2L — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2026

WATCH THIS NOW! Doctor on scene: I'm a physician. Ice agent: I DON'T CARE They shot her three times in the face and head and then denied her medical care and it's all ON CAMERA.pic.twitter.com/41vLCl7uxt — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 7, 2026

The 14th Amendment Due Process clauses right to bodily security makes it ILLEGAL block medical care for injured individuals. And because this was not a shooting in self-defence, the “Felony Murder Rule” allows that the officers who blocked medical care can be charged with murder… https://t.co/E4prnzClZy — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) January 7, 2026

Anyone claiming this is “self defense” clearly has no idea what they are talking about. This is the angle when the first shot was fired. ICE just shot and killed an American citizen. pic.twitter.com/fS8nlCHztQ — Dan Green (@DanGreenMN) January 7, 2026

Photo of the vehicle is also damning for the ICE agent. The single bullet hole is to the far side. Appears to be the curved part of the windshield. If agent was *in front* of the vehicle, this angle would not have hit her in the head. Also, where did the two other rounds enter? pic.twitter.com/HPGxLXEmtP — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 7, 2026

Goldman: It was an outright murder. This officer needs to not only be fired and suspended, but—based on the video—charged. pic.twitter.com/nnlfGnzGQO — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026

At 0:55 a man identifies himself as a physician and tell ICE someone needs to “stop the bleeding.” When he decides to intervene himself 40 seconds later, ICE pull their guns on him, threatening to shoot him too if he doesn’t “back the fuck up.” https://t.co/lRUX9GBCmZ — Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) January 7, 2026

ICE isn't even allowed stop a car UNLESS they have reasonable suspicion that a vehicle contains undocumented immigrants or if they are targeting a specific individual with a warrant. NEITHER of those stipulations were true today. Cold. Blooded. Murder. Abolish ICE. — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) January 7, 2026

This is Renee Nicole Good, a dedicated wife and mother who was killed by Donald Trump’s ICE thugs today. RETWEET to honor Good’s memory ? pic.twitter.com/RX6x2dvmjW — Protect Kamala Harris ? (@DisavowTrump20) January 7, 2026

Listen to conservative Geraldo Rivera go on News Nation and absolutely go off on President Trump, ICE agents, Kristi Noem and the people who are blaming the woman for her own death in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He also agrees with Tim Walz and credits him with predicting that this… pic.twitter.com/Zb2768QT5P — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 7, 2026

Thank God there is video and we don’t have only Kristi Noem’s lies about this – which she likely got from the agents’ supervisor. If there were no videos, as is the case with many criminal incidents, just imagine how big the lies get. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 7, 2026

This image captures the moment the agent fired his weapon for the second time. I don't know what else to say here. He's at a 90 degree angle to the driver, his life is not at risk and anyone claiming otherwise is lying. His goal in this moment is to shoot the driver. That's it. pic.twitter.com/M3egZsAWMD — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) January 7, 2026

I am at real risk of saying something I'm going to regret. Every word of the post below is a lie, and its author deserves to burn in Hell for eternity. pic.twitter.com/4vxHWRkFLW — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 7, 2026

This video eviscerates Noem’s false claims. She should be fired.

Texting with a former Minneapolis Police Department officer and asked their opinion of today’s ICE related shooting as I respect their long time service and work. They replied back with one word, “homicide.” — Henry Lake (@lakeshow73) January 7, 2026

Here is a zoomed in slowed down version. pic.twitter.com/tLIgGg0WMg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 7, 2026

Do officers usually flee the scene after a justified shooting? — John Collins (@Logically_JC) January 7, 2026

THE WHEELS ARE FULLY TURNED AWAY FROM THE OFFICER. Watch in SLOW MO.

No intention IMO to hit anyone.

Sole intention based on wheel/steering wheel to LEAVE the scene NOT A THREAT.

Look at the wheel.pic.twitter.com/dUMqN9lN5g — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 7, 2026

Let this sink in. The shooting happened less than two hours ago. DHS took about 30 minutes to decide.

This statement went out roughly one hour after a U.S. citizen was killed. That’s how long DHS thinks it’s worth “investigating” the killing of an American by federal agents. https://t.co/Vq5ADTxG8A — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 7, 2026

Jake Tapper on the murdered woman: Renee Nicole Good had been married to a gentleman named Timmy Ray Macklin Jr, who died in 2023, and they have a son who is 4 or 5 years old. Now she's gone, and now that child is orphaned. Sen. Tina Smith: The Secretary of Homeland Security,… pic.twitter.com/lp8uIbjlNK — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) January 7, 2026

Is there any compassion left with MAGA? It’s a tragedy what happened in Minneapolis and those in power are trying to rationalize the violence. Not lament it. What a sick and sad turn. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) January 8, 2026

my god you are disgraceful beyond belief https://t.co/d84Pkpi6D1 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 7, 2026