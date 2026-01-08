" />

ICE SHOOTS WOMAN DEAD IN MINNEAPOLIS: SELF-DEFENSE OR MURDER?

An ICE agent fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in the face several times during an immigration blitz in Minneapolis. Bystanders and those on social media analyzing the video say it was murder. DHS and President Donald Trump said the unidentified ICE agent was acting in self defense. It set off a firestorm of outrage and consternation. The city’s mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to “get the f–k out” of his city.

The Guardian:

Federal agents shot and killed a woman during a large-scale immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Ilhan Omar, the Democratic Minnesota congresswoman, said the victim was “a legal observer” of action by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which had sent a surge of agents into the city in recent days tied in part to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents.

A witness to the incident, Emily Heller, told local media that the victim was shot in the face multiple times. Heller said she saw a car blocking traffic that appeared to be part of a protest against the ICE operation, and heard an agent telling the driver, a woman, to “get out of here”.

“She was trying to turn around, and the ICE agent was in front of her car, and he pulled out a gun and put it right in – like his midriff was on her bumper – and he reached across the hood of the car and shot her in the face like three, four times,” Heller told MPR News, a Minneapolis public radio station.

The woman has been identified as 37-year old Renee Nicole Good, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Speaking to the outlet, Good’s mother Donna Ganger said that her daughter had been living in the Twin Cities with her partner. She said that her daughter was “not part of anything like that at all”, referring to protestors who have challenged ICE’s presence in Minnesota.

A video posted online by the Minnesota Reformer and another video obtained by the Guardian appeared to capture the moment of the shooting as a dark red SUV drove away from agents moving toward it, although the front of the vehicle is obscured.

In a post to X, the homeland security department (DHS) insisted the person was a “domestic terrorist” who “weaponized her vehicle” and attempted “to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them”.

Trump issued a statement saying the ICE agents acted in self-defense and that the dead woman was a “professional agitator and blamed the “Radical Left” for the incident.

President Trump said he watched the video of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer fatally shooting a woman in Minnesota on Wednesday, concluding the officer was acting “in self defense.”

“I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump went on to say the ICE officer is alive and recovering in the hospital following the incident.

“The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!” the president said.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed an ICE officer fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a post on the social platform X that the incident took place when “violent rioters” attempted to interfere in an ICE operation conducted in the city.

404 Media:

DHS lied. Trump lied. Noem lied. The Honda was already turning to the right away from the officers when the one who allegedly feared for his life fired the shots. There were no other officers up the road where the car did fully level out, meaning no other fellow officers were at risk.

This is a pattern. Some event happens as part of the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign, DHS rushes out a misleading, wrong, or incendiary statement that does not reflect reality, and it becomes another piece of ammo for the X.com grifters, right wing media ecosystem, or people who just love the idea of others being hurt. DHS’s serial lying has become such a problem that even a judge called it out. In November, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis wrote a more than 200 page opinion that in large part catalogued DHS officials’ bullshit. Parts of the opinion were scathing: “The Court finds Defendants’ evidence simply not credible.

Dana at Petterico’s Pontifications:

First of all, where were said rioters? I saw a few people in the videos.

From watching the videos, and from reading witness testimonies, it does not appear that the woman was “targeting” the agents in an attempt to kill them. The agents were clear from the vehicle. Including the agent who killed the driver. None were knocked down or run over, and we can see all agents on their feet after the driver was shot. What injuries is DHS expecting them to recover from? Nothing seemingly physical happened to them that would require medical services or hospitalization.

Furthermore, the driver may have died instantly upon the agent shooting her at such close range. Thus, she may not have been in control of her vehicle as it crashed into the white car.

Trump claimed that the driver “ran over the ICE officer”. When exactly did that happen? Did I miss it?

At this point, and with the available video, it looks to me like ICE agents overreacted to a non-problem by delivering their “solution” to it: Shooting and killing a woman from a very close vantage point and then walking away without injury.

Obviously, the entire tragedy is the fault of the Somali community in Minneapolis. . .or in Michigan. Or it could be the fault of the Ohio Haitians eating the dogs and cats in Springfield! Or the Hispanics working service jobs at Mar a Lago! It simply can’t be the fault of an angry, tightly-wound and overwrought ICE agent. Right??!!!!

The Daily Beast:

Chilling video of an ICE agent fatally shooting an American woman in Minneapolis has debunked much of the agency’s explanation of what occurred Wednesday morning.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claims that a woman in an SUV attempted to “ram” multiple agents. However, videos show that only the officer who opened fire was near the front of the vehicle, and he stepped to the side as he pulled the trigger.

Noem, 54, further claimed that the unnamed woman “attacked” agents—plural—as they tried to push a stuck vehicle out of the snow. There is no video evidence of this.

Instead, a four-and-a-half-minute clip circling on social media shows that the slain woman was partially blocking a residential street in her red Honda SUV when two ICE agents arrived in a pickup truck, ordered her out of the vehicle, and tried to open her driver’s side door. Her car was not facing any officers removing their own vehicle from the snow.

As an agent attempted to open her door, the vehicle began rolling forward, and its tires turned to the right, away from the officers. The agent standing in front of the vehicle, who remains unnamed, appears to have moved out of the vehicle’s way as it accelerated forward and fired three shots—one through the windshield and two through the driver’s side window.

Moments later, the SUV crashes into a vehicle parked on the street as bystanders scream, “What the f–k.”

Minnesota’s leaders at various levels called on ICE to leave their state.

Minnesota state and local leaders condemned Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s deployment in the state, after federal officials said an officer shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis when a group of people gathered to protest an immigration-related operation on Wednesday.

The deadly shooting comes as the Trump administration has surged the presence of federal law enforcement officials in Minnesota in recent weeks, deploying over 2,000 ICE agents in response to allegations of government program fraud involving some Somali Americans.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference that he had issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard for a possible deployment. He urged Minnesotans to protest peacefully while directly blaming the Trump administration for not coordinating with local officials regarding immigration enforcement.

“What we’re seeing are the consequences of governance designed to create fear, headlines and conflict. It’s governing by reality TV, and today, that recklessness cost someone their life,” he said.

An ICE agent fired several shots at the woman’s vehicle after it apparently blocked a roadway on Portland Avenue, after which the vehicle crashed on the side of the road, according to local and federal officials.

After the shooting, Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey said immigration agents were “causing chaos in our city.” In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, he accused ICE of “recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying” and urged agents to leave the city.

“They are already trying to spin this as an action of self defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly that is bullshit,” Frey said. Minnesota Reformer, an outlet covering the state, obtained what it described as eyewitness footage from the shooting — which appeared to show an officer shooting and killing the driver — but POLITICO has not independently confirmed the veracity of the footage.

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith echoed Frey’s calls for ICE to abandon its presence in Minneapolis, writing in a social media post that “ICE should leave now for everyone’s safety.”

