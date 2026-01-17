SOCIAL MEDIA HAS FIELD DAY RIDICULING TRUMP ACCEPTING PULITZER FROM MACHADO

Tantrums do work.

Donald Trump made it clear this year that he passionately wanted the Nobel Peace Prize but he didn’t get it. And so Reuters notes: “Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gave her Nobel Peace Prize medal to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday during a White House meeting, in a bid to influence his efforts to shape her country’s political future.” And to the surprise and horror of some he accepted it. even though the Pulitzer committee let it be known that possessing the prize doesn’t mean he won it or is honored by it. Still, Trump wrote this in a social media post: “”Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you Maria!”

Trump’s decision has sparked a flood of memes and ridicule on social media. Here’s a cross-section:

