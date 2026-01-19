Trump pens mad king missive to Norwegian PM, saying he has ‘no obligation’ to think of peace

Sometime on Sunday, President Donald Trump sent a text to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Støre on the subject of Greenland:

Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.

This signals a confused man. It conflates the country, Norway, with the Nobel Foundation and seems to confuse Denmark and Norway. The note is a response to a text from Støre on the subject of tariffs.

This is mad king ranting.

Nick Schifrin, Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent for PBS Newshour broke the news at 8:31 pm Pacific, 18 January 2026. The Prime Minister of Norway confirmed the message (he said it was a text response) in a written statement. The Norwegian Prime minister also confirmed the communication to local papers.

This is not the language I normally associate with Trump. Too many three+ syllable words. Plus, every sentence makes sense, even though several are run-on. Who helped write it? Who got the NSC staff to send it? Secretary of State Rubio? Stephen Miller? Or did he send it himself?

I’m calling for Senate and House Democrats to begin impeachment proceedings. Now. Between the invasion of Minnesota, our shenanigans in Venezuela and this latest volley in Trump’s demand for Greenland, on top of the announced EU tariffs, we’ve crossed the Rubicon more than once.

Yep. Both VG and NRK, the largest Norwegian news-sites run the story. And frankly, this does not look anything normal, from any state leader. What is this, U.S.? www.vg.no/nyheter/i/q6… www.nrk.no/urix/trump-m… [image or embed] — Per-Erik Schulze (@pererikschulze.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 12:32 AM