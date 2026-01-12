Trump claims Renee Nicole Good was “disrespectful” and refuses to answer question about deadly force

Renee Nicoles Good’s last words, that we are aware of, before being fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross were, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.”

Does that sound “disrespectful” to you? It doesn’t to me. Neither was the tone.

But President Trump refused to address the issue of deadly force when asked. That tells you all you need to know – he approves of his Gestapo killing Americans for exercising their First Amendment rights. Expect ICE to escalate violence.

“It was highly disrespectful of law enforcement. The woman and her friend were highly disrespectful of law enforcement…Law enforcement should not be in a position where they have to put up with this stuff.”

“Law enforcement” is paid to listen to crap and not get POed about it. Please listen to the entire clip.

