ICE shoots, kills woman in Minneapolis

Video shared by bystanders refutes the official DHS/ICE claim that 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was “attack[ing]” ICE personnel and “attempt[ing] to run them over” as the rational for ICE shooting and killing her: self-defense.

In actuality, she backed up and then pulled forward, one assumes to move out of the way (she was partially blocking the street, as were other cars) or escape a masked man who was trying to open her driver’s side door.

Had she been fleeing, then the masked, unidentified officer who LEFT THE SCENE of the shooting is at fault. According to a 1985 Supreme Court ruling, police aren’t permitted to open fire on someone who is “fleeing unless that person presents a serious danger to the officer or others. Justice Byron White wrote that ‘it is no doubt unfortunate when a suspect who is in sight escapes,’ but ‘it is not better that all felony suspects die than that they escape’.”

The first thing I thought of upon learning this news was Chicago, where ICE shot two people in their cars, killing one. NBC has an excellent comparison of the three cases that I recommend you read.

This is a breaking story.

