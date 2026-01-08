ICE agent defied law, DOJ procedures, in shooting of Renee Nichole Good

Three facts from viewing videos of the murder of Renee Nichole Good on Wednesday are unarguable: ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot at a moving vehicle, crossed in front of Good’s SUV and failed to promptly call 9-1-1. All violate DOJ procedures. The shooting also defies federal law.

These facts fly in the face of the lies from Kristi Noem and Donald Trump. “They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said. “Having seen the video of myself, I want to tell everybody directly, that is bullshit.”

First, the law: don’t shoot at “fleeing” people.

Under a 1985 Supreme Court ruling, police aren’t permitted to open fire on someone who is fleeing unless that person presents a serious danger to the officer or others. Justice Byron White wrote that ‘it is no doubt unfortunate when a suspect who is in sight escapes,’ but ‘it is not better that all felony suspects die than that they escape.’

The driver in question here was clearly not under arrest, much less a felony suspect. Nor was she “fleeing” (which implies speed; she was going about 5 mph and moving away from the agents).

DOJ policy also prohibits shooting at a fleeing suspect. In fact, the policy calls for the agent to step out of the way of a moving vehicle, which Agent Ross did as he fired his gun.

Second, DOJ policy is to avoid approaching a vehicle from the front, for the obvious reason that it places an agent at risk.

Third, I teach motorcycle safety. When we know we have an incident that requires an ambulance, we immediately call 9-1-1 or direct someone else to do so while we begin emergency medical procedures. That’s the DOJ policy as well.

Being shot three times in the head/torso clearly calls for an immediate request for an ambulance. Instead, Agent Ross nonchalantly approached the vehicle, which had crashed, while other agents prevented citizens (even someone claiming to be a doctor) from administering first aid. He then nonchalantly walked back towards his vehicle, apparently only then asking someone else to call 9-1-1 (see NYT video).

He then drove away, as did other agents, thus defiling the crime scene. That was an unambiguous raised-middle-finger to the rule of law and sanctity of life.

News reports indicate that DHS agents also refused to let the ambulance drive up to the wrecked vehicle.

1-16.500 – AFFIRMATIVE DUTY TO RENDER MEDICAL AID Officers will be trained in, and must recognize and act upon, the affirmative duty to request and/or render medical aid, as appropriate, where needed.

That’s three strikes against Agent Ross. I will not hold my breath waiting for DOJ to reprimand him. Instead, I expect the DOJ to block any attempt by the state of Minnesota to bring justice to Good’s family.