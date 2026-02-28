Is anyone buying Donald Trump’s excuse for attacking Iran?

Is anyone buying Donald Trump’s excuse for the U.S. military attacking Iran? Can we believe anything that Trump says?

From the BBC:

“Earlier on Saturday, Trump posted a lengthy video on his Truth Social website, confirming US involvement: ‘Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,’ he said, adding that Washington’s aim is to ‘ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon’.”

If you are getting flash-backs from the Year 2003, then you are not alone. It was then that then-POTUS George W. Bush made an appeal to the U.S. Congress to support military action against Iraq.

Bush was led to believe that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction in violation of an agreement for Iraq to NOT have those weapons.

Bush was NOT at the center of a sex scandal involving minors. Bush didn’t have any personal problem to deflect attention from.

Sure, he was grossly misinformed, but Bush really believed that Iraq had WMDs.

In contrast, Donald Trump IS at the center of a sex scandal that involves minors.

That scandal is NOT going away.

So, Donald Trump has a theme song that goes like this:

You might be asking, “Why then did Israel also strike Iran?”

Well, in case you didn’t already know, Benjamin Netanyahu has his own scandal that won’t go away.

From The Conversation, 01 December 2025:

“Netanyahu is indisputably the most important political figure of modern Israeli politics. He was first elected prime minister in 1996 and is now in his sixth term. He has been indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, related to investigations that date back to 2016…

So, there’s been some pretty damning material brought against Netanyahu. But he’s been extremely savvy and politically intelligent to use other issues – particularly the Gaza war – at every opportunity to try to postpone or interrupt the proceedings.”

With the Gaza War coming to an end, Netanyahu needs another excuse for delaying his trial.

Is it too far-fetched for old men to use war as a means to cling to power?

Sure, this blogger could be wrong about Trump’s excuse for attacking Iran.

Yet, considering how often that Donald Trump presents falsehoods, this blogger questions if Trump really is trying to protect U.S. citizens from a regime. After all, U.S. citizens are currently endangered by a regime headquartered in the White House.

Of course, the attack on Iran could result in something positive for Iranians and for the World. Only time will tell.

