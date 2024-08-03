" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Politics / If this isn’t illegal, it should be. Elon Musk tricks people with ‘America PAC’ campaigns

If this isn’t illegal, it should be. Elon Musk tricks people with ‘America PAC’ campaigns

by Leave a Comment

America PAC, the Elon Musk vehicle created to help elect Donald Trump, is tricking potential new voters in swing states by pretending to help them register to vote. It’s also tricking anyone asking for an absentee ballot.

Instead, the website asks for extensive personal information for swing state visitors who want to register to vote. But that info isn’t needed and can, instead, be used to target ads towards those potential voters.

If the visitor seeking registration help inputs a zip code that’s not a swing state, she is directed to her state’s official voter registration website, CNBC reported on Friday.

However, for those swing state visitors being subjected to bait-and-switch tactics:

If they agree to submit all that, the system still does not steer them to a voter registration page. Instead, it shows them a “thank you” page.

So that person who wanted help registering to vote? In the end, they got no help at all registering. But they did hand over priceless personal data to a political operation.

It’s almost the same song-and-dance for anyone using the site to request an absentee ballot, except everyone is presented with a personal data form show below.

How do people FIND this “helpful” source? Google ads, of course.

Wouldn’t it be nice if Google made official voter registration sites the top hits instead of crap like this?

America PAC home page

1. The America PAC home page implies it will help all visitors register to vote.

America PAC register interstitial

2. The America PAC site filters visitors by their zip code, like this one in Georgia.

Questions asked of border state residents

3. If the visitor uses a zip code from a swing state, she is asked for personally identifying information, including date of birth. NEVER give out this information!

America PAC non-border state

4. For non-swing state visitors, the site offers a link to an official voter registration website.

Legality questioned

The CNBC story does not feature a lawyer or discuss the legality of these actions. They should be running afoul of Federal Election Commission (FEC), Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rules. It’s possible that state laws are being breached as well.

If nothing about this is illegal, the laws must change.

Twitter was quick to look back only to 2021, when the FEC charged John Burkman and Jacob Wohl with making unlawful robocalls in swing states:

Warn everyone.

 
~~~~
 

The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.

Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.

I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.

Talk to me: BlueSky | Facebook | Mastodon | Twitter

Related: