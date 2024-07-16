" />

Trump shares anti-vax conspiracy theories with Kennedy, includes fact-check

Robert F Kennedy Jr and Donald J Trump

In a 98-second recording shared online by Bobby Kennedy III, Donald Trump (R) and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (I), discussed anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. Kennedy, a “documented vaccine conspiracist and distributor of vaccine disinformation,” is holding a cell phone while talking with Trump.

Note: Kennedy’s son later deleted the video but not before it had been discovered and archived. The son said it was recorded on Sunday.

“When you, when you feed a baby, Bobby, in vaccination, that it’s like 38 different vaccines and it looks like it’s meant for a horse,” Trump says.

“Not a 10 pound or 20 pound baby. It looks like you’re giving, you should be giving a horse this. And you ever see the size of it, right? There’s this massive, and then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically. I’ve seen it too many times and then you hear it doesn’t have an impact, right?” Trump says.

“There’s this massive, and then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically,” Trump claims. “I’ve seen it too many times and then you hear it doesn’t have an impact, right? (emphasis added)”

Trump always exaggerates, but that’s no excuse for CNBC to fail to include accurate information about vaccines. We’re not all parents.

CDC Vaccine schedule

CDC Vaccine schedule from birth through six months. Recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM), American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA), and National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP).

Header image: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Donald J.Trump

