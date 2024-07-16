Trump shares anti-vax conspiracy theories with Kennedy, includes fact-check

In a 98-second recording shared online by Bobby Kennedy III, Donald Trump (R) and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (I), discussed anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. Kennedy, a “documented vaccine conspiracist and distributor of vaccine disinformation,” is holding a cell phone while talking with Trump.
Note: Kennedy’s son later deleted the video but not before it had been discovered and archived. The son said it was recorded on Sunday.
“When you, when you feed a baby, Bobby, in vaccination, that it’s like 38 different vaccines and it looks like it’s meant for a horse,” Trump says.
“Not a 10 pound or 20 pound baby. It looks like you’re giving, you should be giving a horse this. And you ever see the size of it, right? There’s this massive, and then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically. I’ve seen it too many times and then you hear it doesn’t have an impact, right?” Trump says.
Trump always exaggerates, but that’s no excuse for CNBC to fail to include accurate information about vaccines. We’re not all parents.
- There are only five first-dose vaccines for a two-month old (see chart). Not a factor of 7+ more (38).
- Like adults, babies may develop temporary pain where the nurse injected the vaccines. Some develope a short-lived rash.
- The average weight of a two-month old infant is 12 pounds 5 ounces (boys) and 11 pounds 4 ounces (girls). That’s a far cry from 20 pounds. Four months: 15 lbs 7 oz and 14 lbs 2 oz, respectively.
- Vaccines protect a child from “becoming seriously ill or even dying from childhood diseases such as measles and whooping cough.”
- There is a slight risk of more serious side effects, happening in about 1-in-a-million children.
- Despite a fully discredited, fraudulant research report and the disinfo spread by anti-vax fanatics like Kennedy, the MMR vaccine (for infants 12 months and older) are not linked to autism, asthma, or auto-immune diseases.
