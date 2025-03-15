Would a shutdown of the U.S. government help the USA? Apparently, plenty of people on the political Left believe that it would.

At least that is what this blogger has witnessed on the Internet.

On 14 March 2025, “Nine Democrats and one independent, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., voted in favor of cloture” for a Continuing Resolution to keep the U.S. government funded.

Prior to the vote, several Democratic members of U.S. House of Representatives sent letters to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, asking Democratic senators to vote against cloture.

In a speech on the Senate chamber floor, Sen. Schumer declared, “While the CR bill is very bad, the potential for a shutdown has consequences for America that are much, much worse.”

It didn’t take long for people opposed to the Continuing Resolution to verbally attack the Democratic senators who voted for cloture.

For examples:

Democratic Senator John Fetterman says that he is going to sleep just fine after he voted for cloture.

From The Hill:

“Fetterman said Ocasio-Cortez and other liberal lawmakers who are calling for the Senate to block the bill, which would fund government through Sept. 30, don’t have a viable exit strategy for ending a government shutdown.

And he says it’s easy for House liberals to take potshots at the Senate when members of Congress would continue to receive paychecks during a shutdown while tens of thousands of federal workers would be furloughed without pay, possibly for weeks.”

After voting for cloture, Sen. Fetterman released this statement:

“My YES vote on cloture IS NOT an endorsement of this deeply flawed CR. My YES vote on cloture IS 100% about refusing to shut our government down. I refuse to punish working families and plunge millions of Americans into chaos or risk a recession. I will never, ever, ever, ever, ever vote to shut our government down.”

In response to Sen. Fetterman’s statement, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez replied, “Cool so what happens if GOP attach a national abortion ban to a CR? You’ll vote for that too?”

So, again this blogger asks, “Would a shutdown of the U.S. government help the USA?”

If it wouldn’t, then did congressional Democrats have an alternative to the Continuing Resolution that would have passed in both Houses of Congress?

If no such alternative existed, then what would congressional Democrats say to federal employees – including members of the U.S. military – who would have lost paychecks if the federal government had been shut down?

It is easy to object to the cloture vote if one’s own income isn’t threatened.

If no alternative to the Continuing Resolution would have passed both Houses of Congress, and if there were no cloture for the Continuing Resolution, then what would have been the political fallout for the Democratic Party?

As for the response that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave to John Fetterman, is it even probable that a national ban on abortion could pass in the U.S. House of Representatives?