Oh, yes he did (say “lock her up”)

Missing from FOX was any pushback when Donald Trump claimed in an interview that he never said “lock her up” as a reference to putting his opponent in the 2016 presidential race, Hillary Clinton, in jail.

Fox failing to fact check Trump is not news.

But Trump is either lying or has cognitive issues.

In 2016, Trump called for Clinton to be placed in jail and echoed his crowd’s “lock her up.” He reprised the chant in 2020, when Clinton was not running for president. Eventually, he added the Bidens to the chant.

Every rebuttal should be in technicolor and stereo. Like this:

