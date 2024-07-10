Josh Hawley claims we are a Christian nation. We are not.

On Monday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) told the audience at the fourth National Conservatism Conference that he’s a Christian nationalist. He called America a Christian nation and said “I’m advocating Christian nationalism… My question is: Is there any other kind worth having?”

"Some will say now that I am calling America a Christian Nation. So I am. And some will say that I am advocating Christian Nationalism. And so I do." -Senator @HawleyMO at NatCon 4 pic.twitter.com/yyJsA0BIkf — National Conservatism (@NatConTalk) July 9, 2024

Speaking in the nation’s capitol, Hawley also played to MAGA Republican themes of us-v-them. “Why don't we take down the trans flag from all the federal buildings from which it's flying, and instead, inscribe on every federal building our national motto: In God We Trust?”

[There is no “trans flag.” During LGBTQ+ Pride Month, some federal buildings flew the Pride flag.]

What about the First Amendment?

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances (emphasis added).

The First Amendment to the Constitution contains two clauses related to religion:

The “Establishment Clause” prevents the federal government from establishing a religion..

The “Exercise Clause” means that the federal government cannot stop a citizen from practicing her preferred religion or forcing her to practice any religion.

In addition, U.S. Constitution Article 6 prevents the federal government from requiring a religious test or oath for an elected office.

The men who wrote the Constitution were not uniformly Christian. Nor did the devout “Christians” worship like many modern sects. In their world, Christianity “meant a system of moral teachings.” It was “not orthodox biblical Christianity” like a modern evangelical.

Moreover, “the key Founders who were most responsible for the founding …were theistic rationalists.” Theistic rationalism is “a hybrid system that mixes ‘elements of natural religion, Christianity, and rationalism’ and makes rationalism the dominant component.”

They were not Christians, no matter how many times a modern preacher claims that they were.

They did not intend to create a Christian nation. Not a single Founding Father made such a claim in any piece of private correspondence or any document. If they had, it would be blazoned above the entrances of countless Christian schools and we would all be inundated with emails repeating it.

What is Christian nationalism, anyway?

There is no universally agreed upon definition of Christian nationalism. However, Georgetown University scholar Paul D. Miller said the term “describes American nationalists who believe American identity is inextricable from Christianity.”

Generally, religious scholars, sociologists and others who study Christian nationalism describe it as a belief that the United States is a country defined by Christianity. In practice, this means: The government should take steps to keep the country’s Christian roots and identity intact.

The government should advocate Christian values and pass laws and enact policies that reflect those values.

The separation of church and state is not a formal law that should be followed.

God’s plan is for the U.S. to be a successful nation based in Christian ideals.

What, then, does it mean to be a “nationalist?”

Nationalism is an “ideology based on the premise that the individual’s loyalty and devotion to the nation-state surpass other individual or group interests.” Scholars believe nationalism embodies exclusivity, “boosting one identity group over – and at times in direct opposition to – others.”

Donald J. Trump claims to be a nationalist.

This DC Comic from the 1950s (more recently colorized) rejects nationalism:

This Superman poster from the 1950s is just as relevant today as it was nearly 70 years ago. There is still hope. https://t.co/CsAUH6QX7I pic.twitter.com/tndw7Ihi0f — DC (@DCOfficial) August 27, 2017

Hawley is violating his oath of office

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.



Senate Oath of Office

Why? Because his words are contrary to the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which he has sworn to defend “against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Instead, he has become an enemy.

Democrat Lucas Kunce is running against Hawley in November.

