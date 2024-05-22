FOX News amplifies Trump’s lie that Biden told the FBI to kill him

On Tuesday, Donald Trump lied in a fundraising email when accused President Joe Biden of being “locked & loaded ready to take me out” during the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago that took place on Aug. 8, 2022, when Trump was working in New York.

A former president falsely accusing his successor and rival of posing a threat to his life is without precedent in modern U.S. history. The comments marked a sharp escalation of Trump’s baseless attacks on Biden, as the former president faces 88 criminal charges across four indictments in federal and state courts. Trump has frequently accused Biden of weaponizing the legal system against him in coordination with the Justice Department and local prosecutors. There is no evidence of such coordination. A Tuesday evening fundraising email from the Trump campaign that was signed in the candidate’s name arrived with the subject line, “They were authorized to shoot me!” and said of the Biden administration, “You know they’re just itching to do the unthinkable … Joe Biden was locked & loaded ready to take me out & put my family in danger.”

This is a developing story.