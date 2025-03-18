What Democrats Need is More Republicans like Adam Kinzinger

Democrats have been increasingly dissatisfied and frustrated with how their leaders are failing to stand up to the destructive, undemocratic policies of President Trump.

The criticism and unpopularity of Democratic leaders rose to another high after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer voted with Republicans in the Senate to advance the GOP-authored short term spending bill or Continuing Resolution.

Desperate to see more aggressive policies from Democratic leaders to stop, or at least slow down, the autocratic — at times unconstitutional — Trump agenda, Democrats and Independents have been holding numerous townhall meetings, protests and demonstrations across the country — some on the outside of Schumer’s Brooklyn home, calling for his resignation.

Surprisingly, one of the strongest and most eloquent critics of the devastating Trump polices is a Republican.

His name is Adam Kinzinger.

Adam Daniel Kinzinger served as a Republican U.S. Representative from Illinois from 2011 to 2023 and was one of only two House Republicans to serve on the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. A service for which he along with the other Republican Committee Member, Representative Liz Cheney, was censured by the Republican National Committee.

Kinzinger established “Country First” in January 2021 following the Capitol attack, an organization that stands for: “Country over Party, for Truth, and for Building Common Ground.”

Although a past, present and future target for Trump’s retribution, Kinzinger does not let such stop him from his quest to boldly “defend democracy…revitalize it…awaken and activate the vast yet disengaged majority of Americans…expose the realities of political extremism and inspire hope…”

Read below his response to such threats by Trump, titled “The Tantrum Tyrant Wants to Threaten Me?! Cool Bro, Bring It,” with the most appropriate byline, “Trump whines, complains, and threatens—again. Bring it on tiny man.”

It is long, but every word is relevant.

Donald Trump is at it again—griping, playing the victim, and pretending he’s some kind of tough guy while simultaneously whining about how unfair life is. His latest tantrum? Threatening not to recognize the pardons of the January 6th committee.

Let’s be crystal clear: this is a bluff. A desperate, weak, and ultimately meaningless bluff. But that’s who Donald Trump is—a man who projects strength but folds under pressure. A man who pretends to be the big, bad alpha but cries foul when things don’t go his way. A man who, despite winning the presidency, AGAIN, still insists he’s the biggest victim in American history. It would be pathetic if it weren’t so predictable.

Trump’s entire brand is built on grievance. He doesn’t lead—he complains. He doesn’t govern—he pouts. And now, despite having every advantage, he still can’t help but wallow in self-pity, lashing out like a child who didn’t get his way. He is, without question, the weakest “strongman” this country has ever seen.

The January 6 Committee did its job. It stood up for democracy while Trump and his sycophants tried to burn it down. The people who cooperated did so in the name of truth, accountability, and the preservation of our republic. They were almost ALL REPUBLICANS, and now, because he can’t handle reality, Trump wants to puff out his chest and threaten the committee? Fine. Do it. Or shut up.

The truth is, Trump won’t actually follow through on this. He never follows through on anything that takes actual courage. It’s just another attempt to stoke fear, to look tough to his cultish followers while he cowers behind his endless grievances. If he actually had the guts to stand by his words, he wouldn’t be whining on social media about how unfair life is.

But let’s take a step back and really examine this pattern. This is the same Donald Trump who spent years whining about the so-called “deep state” while filling his own administration with corrupt loyalists. The same man who cries about a “witch hunt” every time he’s held accountable for his own actions. The same guy who swore Mexico would pay for his wall, then begged Congress for the money. Trump is not a fighter—he’s a complainer, a habitual excuse-maker who never takes responsibility for his failures.

Remember when he lost the 2020 election and threw the biggest tantrum in American history? He spread lies, he tried to overturn the results, and when all else failed, he incited a mob to attack the Capitol. And even then, even as his own supporters stormed the halls of Congress, Trump wasn’t leading—he was sitting in the White House watching TV, gleefully enjoying the chaos he created. Does that sound like a strong man to you? Or does it sound like a weak, insecure narcissist who can’t handle reality?

And now, here we are again. Another day, another empty threat from the world’s most fragile ego. Trump isn’t a dictator—he just plays one on television. He talks tough, but when the chips are down, he always backs away, blaming everyone else for his failures. And yet, somehow, he still manages to convince millions of people that he’s some kind of warrior, some kind of victimized hero battling the evil establishment. It’s a joke. And frankly, it’s exhausting.

So, here’s the challenge, Donald: Quit your incessant whining, your pathetic victim act, and just do it. If you truly think you’re strong enough, make your move. But we both know you won’t. Because deep down, even you know you’re all talk.

America deserves a leader, not a perpetual victim in chief. Either grow a spine or step aside. We’re done listening to your complaints.

Democrats may have some policy differences with this Republican but when it comes to democratic values and principles there is no daylight showing.