First boats. Now planes. Trump thinks planes with electric motors can’t fly without sunlight.

“What happens if the sun isn’t shining while you’re up in the air?”

Trump’s rally speech in Chesapeake, Virginia, rivals the Las Vegas event where he spent the better part of two minutes musing about electric boats that might sink near a shark.

This is the muddled and vindictive mess, the wannabe dictator, the felon (34 instances), that the GOP thinks should be president.

To quote President Ronald Reagan, “just say no.”

Trump: All they know is electric. They want electric planes. What happens if the sun isn't shining while you're up in the air? pic.twitter.com/jeywjeGcZD — Acyn (@Acyn) June 28, 2024

You are unlikely to see this on “TV news,” whether cable or broadcast.

Just as CNN exhibited journalistic malpractice by not calling these out in real time. Mainstream political pundit focus on Biden, instead of Trump’s lies and obvious mental impairment, is equally appalling.

Have a listen:

Last night, @JoeBiden made clear this election is a contrast between someone who lies and someone who leads.pic.twitter.com/AjQoOBhG02 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2024

These Daniel Dale fact checks on 28 of trump's debate lies would have been more welcome DURING the debate, but still important to get these facts out. SPREAD THIS LIKE CRAZY. pic.twitter.com/oiSC2Isr7f — BrooklynDad_Defiant!?? (@mmpadellan) June 28, 2024

There were only 15 questions (although some had a follow-up).

