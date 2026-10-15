Blonde Cabbage

Will Trump’s new press secretary outlast a head of cabbage, and is she smarter?

What is it with Donald Trump hiring so many unqualified people? It’s like we should not take them seriously because he keeps hiring non-serious people, but then again, we better take this seriously because he’s hired so many non-serious people. Kash Patel and Pete Hegseth are dangerous.

Trump installed amateurs to head the FBI, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Defense. He is even endorsing amateurs like Darlene Graham for the Senate in South Carolina, who couldn’t find Taiwan on a map if you told her it was the little China. And yesterday, Trump’s brand new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, held her very first press briefing, which lasted only 15 minutes, where she only took three questions and could only answer two.

About an hour later, when she was leaving the White House with Trump to campaign in Alaska (Republicans are even in trouble in Alaska), Trump was asked where Katie took her bar exam. For years, she has claimed that she is a lawyer while working as a commentator at Newsmax and Fox News. Trump turned to Katie and asked her where she took her bar exam. You would think that’s something he would already know, having looked at her résumé, right? But perhaps the only thing he noticed was that she worked for Newsmax, a lying propaganda outlet, and that she is blonde, like his last press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, his nanny, Natalie Harp, his two daughters (one of whom he wants to date), and two of his three wives.

So where did Ms. Zacharia say she took her bar exam? China. That’s weird. The last time I looked, China was not an American state. It’s actually one of those communist countries that Trump is so afraid Democrats want to turn us into. Except with China, he throws state dinners for those communists.

So like his ties, suits, shoes, and red hats, was Trump’s press secretary made in China too?

Zacharia has a law degree from the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, but there’s no evidence she ever passed a bar exam. She claims to have obtained a credential in China, but what credential is she talking about? The only real credentials we can find are her sharing Qanon conspiracy theories on social media.

Trump used the term “attorney” to describe her when he announced she would be his press secretary, and a review by CNN’s K-File found at least six instances when she referred to herself as either a lawyer or a corporate lawyer and multiple other instances in which she posted or reposted to social media using the term attorney or “legal strategist.”

Zacharia later told Politico she had “practiced international transactional law, with all the appropriate credentials,” but she did not say what certification she obtained in China. Only Chinese citizens can become licensed to practice law in China. Fact, fact, fuckity, fact, fact.

When she told the press that she got her law credentials in China, Donald Trump did a double take, as though she said she obtained her credentials from a box of Cracker Jacks…or Trump University. Quite frankly, a degree found inside a box of Cracker Jacks would have more credibility than one from Trump University.

Here’s another fun fact: in California, where Zachariah is from and has lived, it is a misdemeanor to pretend to be a lawyer. But why shouldn’t she be allowed to pretend to be a lawyer? It’s working for Todd Blanche.

But back to the White House press briefing. As Shawn McCreesh (he was in the room) with The New York Times describes it: She spent the next eight minutes reading nervously from a script, looking up at the cameras every couple of lines. Then she said she was ready to take some questions. She called on only three reporters, dropped one wild piece of news, made a slip mixing up her husband and her president, then darted out of there after just five and a half minutes, leaving the White House press corps to scratch its collective head.

The three outlets she called on were Breitbart, Fox News and The Daily Mail. No New York Times, no CNN, no Washington Post, no Politico, no Guardian…only Trump-friendly outlets, and she still couldn’t handle it.

Why was she nervous to speak in front of people? She worked on television and, granted, it was Newsmax, which has an audience of about six angry grandpas, but she was working for Fox News when Trump hired her.

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Visit Clay Jones’s website and email him at [email protected].