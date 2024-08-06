A tale of two news stories: how the NYT and WaPo treat vice presidential candidate announcements

About six hours after Vice President Kamala Harris announced her running mate, the New York Times had published 22 stories about Minnesota Governor Tim Walz or the selection. After Donald Trump announced JD Vance as his running mate, the NYT had published only 12 stories in 24 hours.*

The reverse happened at The Washington Post: 20 stories about Vance and 16 about Walz with four postings each flagged as “opinion.” The NYT had only one story flagged “opinion” and it was about Walz.

However, the NYT continues its practice of presenting opinion/editorial style articles as “new”. It had only one such story about Trump-Vance but five about Harris-Walz along with one passive voice headline for the fail. And Vance? Three such headlines.

The New York Times notes that Minnesota would have its first female governor should the Harris-Walz prevail. There is no story about Ohio’s potentially open Senate seat. The NYT also features Walz’s wife but not Vance’s.

Given the time factor, the WaPo reporting appears (superficially) far more balanced in both content and numbers. It’s opinion-masquerading-as-news headlines appear more in the Vance column than the Walz one. But the one is a doozy: “Almost no one knows who Tim Walz is.”

Tell that to Minnesota and Wisconsin residents. Millions on Twitter/X, Facebook and TikTok. FoxNews. Or the 30% of Americans polled who do know who he is. And maybe, just maybe, that’s because he has spent his focus on governing rather than generating headlines. Even with his Trump-like headline style, 43% (+/- 2%) of those polled didn’t know Vance when he was nominated.

* Using Google News advanced search for the time period July 15-July 15 (Vance) and past 24 hours (Walz).



~~~~



The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.

Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.

I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.

