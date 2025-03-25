" />

REACTION TO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TEXTING JOURNALIST WAR PLANS

Reactions are pouring in to the news that the White House National Security advisor added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg to a chat where secret war plans were revealed. The Trump administration is now in defense mode with conflicting statements coming from various officials.

Here’s a round up of blog/news reactions, cartoons and X, formerly known as Twitter.
Politico:

“Only one word for this: FUBAR,” Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), an Army veteran who sits on the Armed Services Committee, wrote on X. “If House Republicans won’t hold a hearing on how this happened IMMEDIATELY, I’ll do it my damn self.”

“Get the fuck out,” said one Democratic congressional aide, capturing a general feeling on Capitol Hill that important security protocols had been broken. It’s an “operational security nightmare,” the person said. The aide, and others, were granted anonymity to be candid about a sensitive security issue involving the administration.

Axios: “Heads should roll”: Congress erupts over stunning Trump admin leak

Republican Senator Josh Hawley immediately went into defense (for Secretary of State Pete Segseth) and offense (swiping at Democrats and pooh-poohing concerns about the security breach). Mediaite quotes him:

I thought what the secretary of defense just said, Laura, was an outstanding statement and, listen, we don’t know how much of this is accurate or not, but it looks like even if everything The Atlantic reported is true, it’s the president’s advisers discussing among themselves options they might recommend to the president, and nobody can deny the success of what the president is doing here, which is what Pete Hegseth just underscored.

And this is what the leftist media is reduced to. They can’t argue with the policies, which the American people support, they can’t argue with this new demonstration of American strength that is keeping Americans safe at home and abroad, so now we’re griping about who’s on a text message and who’s not. I mean, come on.

The Guardian:

In an extraordinary blunder, key figures in the Trump administration – including the vice-president, JD Vance, the defence secretary Pete Hegseth, the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, and the director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard – used the commercial chat app Signal to convene and discuss plans – while also including a prominent journalist in the group.

Signal is not approved by the US government for sharing sensitive information.

Others in the chat included the Trump adviser Stephen Miller; Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles; and the key Trump envoy Steve Witkoff.

Rolling Stone:

Donald Trump installed a former Fox News host with a history of alleged erratic behavior as Secretary of Defense. What could go wrong? Well, we’re barely two months into the president’s term and Pete Hegseth seems to have texted presumably classified plans to bomb Yemen into a group chat that inadvertently included the editor in chief of The Atlantic.

Garrett Graff of Doomsday Scenario offered “six short thoughts” on this development. GO TO THE LINK to read them in full. Some are partially quote here, others here just list the thought.

1) Imagine the other foot. I know it’s exhausting to think about the “but her emails!” comparisons, but I’d like you to imagine for a minute what would have happened if Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had accidentally added Tucker Carlson to a group chat about classified war plans? It’s impossible to imagine Sullivan lasting a single hour in office before resigning — this would be the biggest scandal of the Biden administration full stop. There would be Republican congressional hearings, the ole flurry of subpoenas, and calls across Capitol Hill for multiple officials to resign. And here’s the thing: They would all be right….

2) Our allies are watching. …. Is this a government and group of people you’d want to share your own sensitive intelligence with? Is this a government and group of people you’d be willing to share intelligence that put lives of your operatives or agents at risk?

3) The White House just doesn’t believe the rules apply to it (Part 1). ,…

4) The White House just doesn’t believe the rules apply to it (Part 2).….

5) This is not a smoothly functioning government (Part 543,651,690).

6) Democrats are still not up for this moment.

I finally read the entire Goldberg piece. Holy fucking shit this is a major, major, MAJOR scandal. Not only was it a dangerous breach of national security — they're using a consumer app that destroys the texts, thus destroying presidential records!
