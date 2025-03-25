REACTION TO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TEXTING JOURNALIST WAR PLANS

Reactions are pouring in to the news that the White House National Security advisor added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg to a chat where secret war plans were revealed. The Trump administration is now in defense mode with conflicting statements coming from various officials.

“Only one word for this: FUBAR,” Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), an Army veteran who sits on the Armed Services Committee, wrote on X. “If House Republicans won’t hold a hearing on how this happened IMMEDIATELY, I’ll do it my damn self.” “Get the fuck out,” said one Democratic congressional aide, capturing a general feeling on Capitol Hill that important security protocols had been broken. It’s an “operational security nightmare,” the person said. The aide, and others, were granted anonymity to be candid about a sensitive security issue involving the administration.

Axios: “Heads should roll”: Congress erupts over stunning Trump admin leak

Republican Senator Josh Hawley immediately went into defense (for Secretary of State Pete Segseth) and offense (swiping at Democrats and pooh-poohing concerns about the security breach). Mediaite quotes him:

I thought what the secretary of defense just said, Laura, was an outstanding statement and, listen, we don’t know how much of this is accurate or not, but it looks like even if everything The Atlantic reported is true, it’s the president’s advisers discussing among themselves options they might recommend to the president, and nobody can deny the success of what the president is doing here, which is what Pete Hegseth just underscored. And this is what the leftist media is reduced to. They can’t argue with the policies, which the American people support, they can’t argue with this new demonstration of American strength that is keeping Americans safe at home and abroad, so now we’re griping about who’s on a text message and who’s not. I mean, come on.

In an extraordinary blunder, key figures in the Trump administration – including the vice-president, JD Vance, the defence secretary Pete Hegseth, the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, and the director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard – used the commercial chat app Signal to convene and discuss plans – while also including a prominent journalist in the group. Signal is not approved by the US government for sharing sensitive information. Others in the chat included the Trump adviser Stephen Miller; Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles; and the key Trump envoy Steve Witkoff.

Donald Trump installed a former Fox News host with a history of alleged erratic behavior as Secretary of Defense. What could go wrong? Well, we’re barely two months into the president’s term and Pete Hegseth seems to have texted presumably classified plans to bomb Yemen into a group chat that inadvertently included the editor in chief of The Atlantic.

Garrett Graff of Doomsday Scenario offered “six short thoughts” on this development. GO TO THE LINK to read them in full. Some are partially quote here, others here just list the thought.

1) Imagine the other foot. I know it’s exhausting to think about the “but her emails!” comparisons, but I’d like you to imagine for a minute what would have happened if Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had accidentally added Tucker Carlson to a group chat about classified war plans? It’s impossible to imagine Sullivan lasting a single hour in office before resigning — this would be the biggest scandal of the Biden administration full stop. There would be Republican congressional hearings, the ole flurry of subpoenas, and calls across Capitol Hill for multiple officials to resign. And here’s the thing: They would all be right…. 2) Our allies are watching. …. Is this a government and group of people you’d want to share your own sensitive intelligence with? Is this a government and group of people you’d be willing to share intelligence that put lives of your operatives or agents at risk?… 3) The White House just doesn’t believe the rules apply to it (Part 1). ,… 4) The White House just doesn’t believe the rules apply to it (Part 2).…. 5) This is not a smoothly functioning government (Part 543,651,690).… 6) Democrats are still not up for this moment.…

This is stunning. Don't let this become normal. They sent classified info to a journalist. It happened. The White House confirmed it. And here's the Secretary, viciously personally attacking the journalist and pretending it never happened. Trying to make us believe 2+2=7. https://t.co/P62wrg44j9 — Chris Murphy ? (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 25, 2025

After Secretary Hegseth argued “nobody was texting war plans," The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg responds: “That’s a lie. He was texting war plans, he was texting attack plans." "When targets were going to targeted. How they were going to be targeted. Who was at the targets. When… pic.twitter.com/cKYh5NOIW7 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 25, 2025

My sources tell me that Trump is furious about the leak of military plans in this Signal chat fiasco. It’s a major embarrassment for his administration. Right now, it looks like Mike Waltz, the National Security Adviser who reportedly set up the chat, is the front contender to… — Lev Parnas (@levparnas) March 25, 2025

Fox news is practically government propaganda at this point. pic.twitter.com/QfIBPARkg0 — Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) March 25, 2025

This is pretty hilarious. ?@SecDef? ?@PeteHegseth? is denying the legitimacy of the texts the Atlantic got, when the White House already confirmed they’re real! Just listen to him speak. He’s really not very bright. pic.twitter.com/hggf2jvES5 — John Aravosis ???????? (@aravosis) March 25, 2025

In my 30 years of experience working with the Intelligence Community, I have never before seen such horrifying incompetence in the securing of our nation’s intelligence. How dare they put our Troops at risk with this cavalier behavior. There must be accountability. https://t.co/143OFQfpOY — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 24, 2025

Asked if he thinks someone should be fired over the national security breach, Pete Buttigieg says, “Absolutely. I mean, if I made a mistake like this as lieutenant, I would be probably not just fired, but probably indicted and tried and maybe in prison.” pic.twitter.com/TEn5NPwh37 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 25, 2025

"Hold up. Hegseth is texting again." pic.twitter.com/eV1UDIWEpK — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) March 25, 2025

I don’t ever want to hear “but her emails” again. pic.twitter.com/3yDCaGAJmq — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) March 24, 2025

Jennings: Did it reach the level of classification that it couldn't have been shared? I don't know the answer. Koh: This wasn't a fun group chat to decide what we're going to order from sweetgreen for lunch pic.twitter.com/qBLhQBhBFU — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2025

"No, that's a lie. He was texting war plans." The Atlantic's editor-in-chief responds after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denied that anyone in Trump’s Cabinet was “texting war plans.” Watch what Jeffrey Goldberg told @kaitlancollins: pic.twitter.com/Mp7jma2Rpq — TheSourceCNN (@TheSourceCNN) March 25, 2025

Brit is apparently not willing to go along with the New Big Lie being pushed by Hegseth and Fox hosts. pic.twitter.com/F7unzTZWPm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 25, 2025

"That's a lie … they were plans for the attack. They were texted before the attack" — Jeffrey Goldberg on Hegseth's denial of texting war plans pic.twitter.com/hwz4rbJNK2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 25, 2025

Jeffrey Goldberg on Trump not knowing about the Signal group chat: "I alerted the White House shortly after 9 in the morning." pic.twitter.com/5QK1HqNsk8 — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) March 25, 2025

SecDef Hegseth once said: “Any security professional would be fired on the spot and prosecuted for this kind of reckless conduct.” Today, he’s the one endangering national security. By his own standard, he should be gone. #HeadsShouldRoll pic.twitter.com/7gWEY7sHWR — VoteVets (@votevets) March 24, 2025

Goldberg: I’m thinking to myself I’m glad Mike Waltz didn’t invite a Houthi or a Russian spy into the group. I’m reading this wondering why would the Secretary of the Treasury need to know the precise attack sequence.. pic.twitter.com/OTia5EUU70 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2025

Trump has removed DEI at DOD and replaced it with DUI. Hegseth is a disgrace. He must resign or be removed. https://t.co/115SXSS3av — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) March 25, 2025

I don't believe most of the GOP Senators who followed Hegseth's confirmation hearing thought he was qualified for this critical position. They confirmed him out of loyalty/fear and now have the opportunity to correct their mistake before the next is far graver. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) March 25, 2025

I finally read the entire Goldberg piece. Holy fucking shit this is a major, major, MAJOR scandal. Not only was it a dangerous breach of national security — they're using a consumer app that destroys the texts, thus destroying presidential records!

www.theatlantic.com/politics/arc… [image or embed] — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca.bsky.social) March 24, 2025 at 2:28 PM