Ramaswamydingdong

Ding-Dong! The Pedos are here!

The other day, a client of mine in Florida posted one of my cartoons on its Facebook page. Naturally, it attracted angry comments, with one of them saying it was a socialist publication and another accusing it of being nothing except liberal propaganda. And I thought that if being anti-pedophilia is liberal and socialist, that means MAGA is pro-pedophile.

There are no ifs or maybes about it. If you are in favor of the ad, Vivek Ramaswamy, the GOP (Guardians of Pedophiles) nominee for the governorship of Ohio, is spending $4 million to air it, then you are pro-pedo. The ad is using Amy Acton’s estranged mother to criticize her. Acton is the Democratic nominee for the Ohio governorship, and she was raped by her stepfather when she was between the ages of 10 and 12. Her stepfather fled the state after he was indicted, and he was never brought to trial. Acton’s mother fled with him, taking the side of the pedophile, and the state took away her custody of her two children.

Ramaswamy has taken the side of the pedophile, as has Veep Couch Fucker, JD Vance, who said he’s “disgusted” with Republicans who choose to side with victims instead of thier pedophile abusers. Donald Trump is also siding with rapists of children.

Donald Trump says we should believe the mother, a mother who lost custody of her children after she took the side of the man who abused her children, raping one of them. Obviously, Donald Trump is pro pedophile. After all, he was Jeffrey Epstein’s best friend for many years. On a birthday card for Epstein, where he drew a naked woman, Trump wrote, “May every day be another wonderful secret.” Again, Donald Trump is pro-pedophile.

I’m not going to engage in conspiracy theories about Donald Trump. I would rather just present the facts that we are aware of, and it is a fact that during a segment for Entertainment Tonight, Donald Trump saw a young girl riding an escalator at Trump Tower and said to the cameras, “I am going to be dating her in 10 years. Can you believe it?” In 1992, the Chicago Tribune described Trump making a similar remark to 14-year-old members of a holiday youth choir at the Plaza Hotel, where he said to one member, “Wow! Just think, in a couple of years, I’ll be dating you.”

On Howard Stern’s radio show, Trump bragged about going into dressing rooms for “inspections” while the contestants were changing. Four women who competed in the 1997 Miss Teen USA beauty pageant said that Trump walked into the dressing room while contestants, some as young as 15, were changing. According to one contestant, Trump said something like, “Don’t worry, ladies, I’ve seen it all before.”

On Stern’s show, Trump said, “I’ll tell you the funniest is that I’ll go backstage before a show and everyone’s getting dressed. No men are anywhere, and I’m allowed to go in, because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it. … ‘Is everyone OK?’ You know, they’re standing there with no clothes. ‘Is everybody OK?’ And you see these incredible-looking women, and so I sort of get away with things like that.”

Even if all the women were adults, that’s creepy as hell, and he thinks it’s the “funniest” thing. But they weren’t all adults, so it’s not just creepy, but it’s pedophile behavior.

One of the teen contestants said she told Ivanka Trump about her father entering the dressing room while the girls were changing their clothes, and remembers Ivanka answering, “Yeah, he does that.” How many times did he walk in on Ivanka when she was a teenager?

Donald Trump isn’t just pro-pedophile, he is a pedophile.

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