When The Academy Awards Were Tainted

Have you ever heard an Oscar winner announced and then thought, “What the hell?” If you have, then you are not alone. From azcentral.com:

“Maybe it was a weak year. Maybe a split vote for worthier winners allowed lesser ones to slip in. Maybe there were bribes. Maybe half the Academy members had a stroke as they were filling out their ballots. There are some Oscar wins baffling enough to lead to that sort of speculation. Some were outrageous from the start, while others only revealed their awfulness with the benefit of hindsight.”

The Year 1999 was particularly bad for Oscars being given to the undeserving [Exhibit A, Exhibit B, Exhibit C].

As Vanity Fair reports, Oscar wins in 1999 were tainted by Harvey Weinstein.





Even the director of Shakespeare in Love condemned the way that Harvey Weinstein tainted the 1999 Academy Awards.

Thankfully, we natives of planet Melmac have never experienced such a scandal while giving out awards for our movies.

Here are some Melmacian films that won a Felix (a.k.a. A-CAT-AND-ME AWARD):



















Last year (2023), I won an A-CAT-AND-ME AWARD (a.k.a. a Felix) in the category of Best Cat-Chaser.