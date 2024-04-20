House finally approves $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

In a bipartisan vote that angered many House far-right Republicans, the House of Representives passed a $95 billion aid package that will send sorely needed help to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and ban TikTok. All four of the measures will now to go the Senate. Meanwhile, the clock is now ticking on a promised-effort by House MAGA Republicans to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson.
The House on Saturday passed a $95 billion package that includes two long-awaited bills with $60.8 billion of Ukraine aid and $26 billion in aid to Israel.
The Ukraine bill, which passed with 311 votes in favor, 112 votes against, and one present, will now head to the Senate alongside the Israel aid bill and two others — one with aid for Taiwan and another that forces TikTok’s parent company to sell the platform.
Lawmakers were seen waving Ukrainian flags and cheering upon the Ukraine bill’s passage. There were 101 Republicans and 210 Democrats who voted in favor, while Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., voted present. All 112 votes against it came from Republicans.
The Israel bill passed 366-58, with 193 Republicans and 173 Democrats voting in favor.
The passage of the bills comes weeks after the Senate passed a mammoth bill with aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, plus funding for border security. Speaker Mike Johnson refused to bring that bill to the floor, instead opting to pass three separate bills with aid for the three nations.
The Ukraine aid bill comes at a crucial time in the country’s war with Russia, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed the urgent need for weapons and supplies to continue defending Ukraine from Russian attacks.
President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lauded the House for passing the foreign aid bills on Saturday, with Biden saying in a statement that a bipartisan group of lawmakers voted to “send a clear message about the power of American leadership on the world stage.”
“At this critical inflection point, they came together to answer history’s call, passing urgently-needed national security legislation that I have fought for months to secure,” he added.
In a separate statement, McConnell said, “Today’s action moves this critical national security supplemental one step closer to helping America and our friends to meet the most dangerous array of threats in a generation. From the battlefields of Ukraine to the cities and kibbutzes of Israel, and from the Red Sea to the South China Sea, our adversaries are colluding to violently undermine America, our allies, and our global interests.”
The House also voted on Saturday to force TikTok’s parent company to sell it or be banned in the U.S. According to the bill, China-based ByteDance will have to sell TikTok within nine months — which the president could extend to a year — or face a nationwide ban. The policy, which lengthens the time frame for a sale from an earlier House bill, has Senate buy-in along with Biden’s support, putting TikTok closer than ever to a ban in the U.S.
The lower chamber also voted to provide $8.12 billion in aid to Taiwan.
The Senate is expected to swiftly vote to approve the four pieces of the package, which will be taken up on Tuesday.
The big political drama in recent months has been trying to get the House to approve aid to Ukraine, and getting Johnson to let the House vote on it.
Now the big political drama is centered on whether Johnson can retain his seat and whether if he does with the help of Democrats he’ll be on borrowed time.
Johnson had plowed ahead with the votes to send money to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan despite rising conservative anger — passing every part of the foreign aid plan with widespread Democratic help. Some Republicans are openly entertaining the idea of backing the ouster threat led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), but those already backing the effort opted to wait on triggering the vote. Instead, they indicated members should go back home and hear from their constituents.
That could go two ways for Johnson. Tempers could cool as lawmakers return to their districts for a week and focus on their constituents and reelection bids. Or members, particularly in deep-red districts, hear more from an angry base — prompting more members to entertain action against Johnson.
Greene and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, the second Republican to back ousting Johnson, are betting it’s the latter. And they reiterated their promises on Saturday that Johnson will ultimately face a choice: resign or face a referendum.
“The pressure is already building,” Massie said after the slew of votes Saturday. “It’s going to be inevitable, especially now that he’s chosen his path with the Democrats. Like once you go there, it’s hard to go back.”
Despite the intense fury among conservatives, some say they still won’t support the so-called motion to vacate. But if Johnson gets booted and goes for the gavel again, or tries to run to lead the GOP again next term, they said they wouldn’t support his bid.
“I’m so furious,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who took particular issue with House Democrats waving Ukrainian flags on the floor as that aid bill passed. “This whole bill package is an absolute sham and disgusting, and I blame speaker Mike Johnson for that bill even being on the floor.”
Joe Gandelman is a former fulltime journalist who freelanced in India, Spain, Bangladesh and Cypress writing for publications such as the Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek. He also did radio reports from Madrid for NPR’s All Things Considered. He has worked on two U.S. newspapers and quit the news biz in 1990 to go into entertainment. He also has written for The Week and several online publications, did a column for Cagle Cartoons Syndicate and has appeared on CNN.