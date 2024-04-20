House finally approves $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

In a bipartisan vote that angered many House far-right Republicans, the House of Representives passed a $95 billion aid package that will send sorely needed help to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and ban TikTok. All four of the measures will now to go the Senate. Meanwhile, the clock is now ticking on a promised-effort by House MAGA Republicans to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson.

NBC News reports:

The House on Saturday passed a $95 billion package that includes two long-awaited bills with $60.8 billion of Ukraine aid and $26 billion in aid to Israel.

The Ukraine bill, which passed with 311 votes in favor, 112 votes against, and one present, will now head to the Senate alongside the Israel aid bill and two others — one with aid for Taiwan and another that forces TikTok’s parent company to sell the platform.

Lawmakers were seen waving Ukrainian flags and cheering upon the Ukraine bill’s passage. There were 101 Republicans and 210 Democrats who voted in favor, while Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., voted present. All 112 votes against it came from Republicans.

The Israel bill passed 366-58, with 193 Republicans and 173 Democrats voting in favor.

The passage of the bills comes weeks after the Senate passed a mammoth bill with aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, plus funding for border security. Speaker Mike Johnson refused to bring that bill to the floor, instead opting to pass three separate bills with aid for the three nations.

The Ukraine aid bill comes at a crucial time in the country’s war with Russia, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed the urgent need for weapons and supplies to continue defending Ukraine from Russian attacks.

President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lauded the House for passing the foreign aid bills on Saturday, with Biden saying in a statement that a bipartisan group of lawmakers voted to “send a clear message about the power of American leadership on the world stage.”

“At this critical inflection point, they came together to answer history’s call, passing urgently-needed national security legislation that I have fought for months to secure,” he added.

In a separate statement, McConnell said, “Today’s action moves this critical national security supplemental one step closer to helping America and our friends to meet the most dangerous array of threats in a generation. From the battlefields of Ukraine to the cities and kibbutzes of Israel, and from the Red Sea to the South China Sea, our adversaries are colluding to violently undermine America, our allies, and our global interests.”

The House also voted on Saturday to force TikTok’s parent company to sell it or be banned in the U.S. According to the bill, China-based ByteDance will have to sell TikTok within nine months — which the president could extend to a year — or face a nationwide ban. The policy, which lengthens the time frame for a sale from an earlier House bill, has Senate buy-in along with Biden’s support, putting TikTok closer than ever to a ban in the U.S.

The lower chamber also voted to provide $8.12 billion in aid to Taiwan.