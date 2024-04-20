Have you ever had a song stuck inside your head? If you have, then was it one that made you happy, or was it one that annoyed you?

This issue came to my mind recently when I made Twitter contact with Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Bryan Duncan. Back in the year 1982, Bryan was the lead singer and keyboardist for the Sweet Comfort Band.

If you never before heard of that band, here is clue to its musical pedigree: Some of the band’s songs were written by John Elefante, who was the lead singer of the rock band Kansas at that time. John also wrote the Kansas song Play The Game Tonight.

Bryan went on to become a solo music artist, with one of his albums being titled Anonymous Confessions Of A Lunatic Friend.

Yeah, the album’s title appears to refer to me, but that is just a coincidence. I wasn’t a friend of Bryan back then.

Another of Bryan’s albums is titled Have Yourself Committed.

Again, no, the album’s title has nothing to do with me. I am not a lunatic. I am a Dodo. There is a difference.

Anyway, I connected with Bryan via Twitter, and when I did, I recalled his songs from the 1980s. I hadn’t listened to any of them for at least 30 years. Yet, his songs became stuck in my head. Either I have an excellent memory of songs, or I am a lunatic.

I complained to Bryan about his songs being stuck in my head, at which time he gave me a suprising response:

So, I created this commentary in order to help Bryan remember one of his songs. It is called A Child’s Love. It is rather sweet. Give it a listen.

The 1980s were the golden years for the genre of songs that Bryan Duncan specializes in. One particular song from that era set my life on a projectory that resulted in me becoming the recipient of a child’s love. Here is that song:

Instead of explaining the song, I will cut to the chase.

Hey, who took that photo of me running from police?

Anyway, if I had not listened to that song, then I would never have received a letter that begins like this: “Dear Sponsor, I am very happy because in a far place called Oklahoma lives a person who loves me. I was sad because my father doesn’t think about my needs.”

Click here to learn the story behind that letter.

Now, if you will excuse me, the orderlies have come to give me my meds and to escort me back to my padded room.

This post is sponsored by the producer of . . .