Universities become hotbeds of anti-semitism: Columbia and Yale pitchforked into news

Some American universities have become hotbeds of anti-semitism. Demonstrations aren’t just against Israeli policy but Jews as a group. And the demonstrations’ aggressive nature is increasing.

Columbia University in New York City and Yale University in New Haven have been pitchforked into the headlines. Columbia is in the news due to its extended pro-Palestinian demonstrations characterized by one of the demonstrators as a university “take-over.”It’s so intense that the University’s main rabbi has urged Jewish students to leave the campus. At Yale University, a demonstrator reportedly stabbed a Jewish student in the eye with a Palestinian flag. All of this comes against the backdrop of last month’s report by the Anti-Defamation League that gave a dozen American universities failing grades on combatting or standing up to campus anti-semitism.

CNN:

Columbia University is facing a full-blown crisis heading into Passover as a rabbi linked to the Ivy League school urged Jewish students to stay home and tense confrontations on campus sparked condemnation from the White House and New York officials. The atmosphere is so charged that Columbia officials announced students can attend classes and even possibly take exams virtually starting Monday – the first day of Passover, a major Jewish holiday set to begin in the evening. Tensions at Columbia, and many universities, have been high ever since the October 7 terror attack on Israel by Hamas. However, the situation at Columbia escalated in recent days after university officials testified before Congress last week about antisemitism on campus and pro-Palestinian protests on and near campus surged. The latest crisis has opened Columbia President Minouche Shafik up to new attacks from her critics, with Republican US Rep. Elise Stefanik demanding she step down immediately because school leadership has “clearly lost control of its campus.” Rep. Virginia Foxx, the Republican chair of the House Education Committee, sent a letter on Sunday to university leaders warning them of consequences if they do not rein in protests on campus. “Columbia’s continued failure to restore order and safety promptly to campus constitutes a major breach of the University’s Title VI obligations, upon which federal financial assistance is contingent, and which must immediately be rectified,” Foxx wrote. Underscoring concerns about student safety, Rabbi Elie Buechler, a rabbi associated with Columbia University’s Orthodox Union Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus, confirmed to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that he sent a WhatsApp message to a group of about 300 mostly Orthodox Jewish students “strongly” recommending they return home and remain there. In his message, Buechler wrote that recent events at the university “have made it clear that Columbia University’s Public Safety and the NYPD cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety.” “It deeply pains me to say that I would strongly recommend you return home as soon as possible and remain home until the reality in and around campus has dramatically improved,” the message reads.

The White House issued a statement condeming the “blatantly anti-semitic” protests:

The White House condemned “in the strongest terms” the ongoing anti-Israel protests at colleges across the U.S., including at Columbia University in New York City, on Sunday, saying they have no place anywhere in the U.S. “While every American has the right to peaceful protest, calls for violence and physical intimidation targeting Jewish students and the Jewish community are blatantly antisemitic, unconscionable and dangerous – they have absolutely no place on any college campus or anywhere in the United States of America,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said. “And echoing the rhetoric of terrorist organizations, especially in the wake of the worst massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, is despicable. We condemn these statements in the strongest terms.”

At Yale, a Jewish student was stabbed in the eye by a demonsrator who used a Palestian flag:

A Jewish student at Yale University was stabbed in the eye with a Palestinian flag during an anti-Israel demonstration on Saturday night at the school’s campus in New Haven, Conn. “Tonight at Yale, I was assaulted by a student today at an anti-Israel protest. He stabbed me in the eye with a Palestinian flag. Now I’m in the hospital. This is what happens when visibly Jewish students try to attend and document these rallies,” Sahar Tartak, a sophomore, tweeted after the incident. Tartak, who is studying history and is the editor-in-chief of the independent Yale Free Press college newspaper, was attempting to film the pro-Palestinian encampment set when she and a friend were confronted by five activists who formed a wall and would not let them pass. “One of them takes their Palestinian flag and waves it in my face, and then jabs it in the face,” Tartak told The Jerusalem Post. Tartak reported the incident to the campus police, who called an ambulance. She went to the hospital and was discharged without suffering permanent damage. She said that protesters pushed her and her friend repeatedly. Earlier documentation that Tartak posted to X showed the demonstrators commemorating the recently deceased Walid Daqqa, a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist who was convicted of murdering an Israeli soldier in 1984.

These events have sparked a furor on social media.

Sen. Fetterman with the quote of the night: "Add some tiki torches and it’s Charlottesville for these Jewish students." https://t.co/Dbgd3NjuIZ — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) April 22, 2024

They threw bottles at Jews, at Yale a girl was stabbed in the eye with a flag, several Israelis were assaulted in NYC. Anyone who got suckered into thinking this was about free speech should acknowledge how wrong they were. As I wrote *four months ago*: https://t.co/kbys9WPKQg https://t.co/nQxWXS5Dcz — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 21, 2024

An open letter to Jewish students from Israel's Diaspora Minister @AmichaiChikli "To all Jewish students who are forced to confront the raging waves of hatred sweeping through campuses and streets in North America and Europe: I appeal to you to lift your heads and look… pic.twitter.com/Q9LCBOZIkV — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 22, 2024

Palestinians in Gaza openly calling for murder of Jews ? Sorry for the typo, these protests are at @Columbia University in New York today. pic.twitter.com/1oRQphw5dh — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 22, 2024

Jewish House members Josh Gottheimer, Dan Goldman and Jared Moskowitz will meet with Jewish students at Columbia on Monday — ahead of the Passover Seder — to show solidarity. https://t.co/7vHta6OCwA — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) April 22, 2024

Jewish students are sending us pictures from @Columbia University. They are showing the messages they are being sent by Hamas-supporting students at Columbia How is any of this acceptable? pic.twitter.com/qbOQqZOnh9 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 22, 2024

Senator Fetterman: “To Columbia President Minouche Shafik: do your job or resign so Columbia can find someone who will.” — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 22, 2024

I'm Palestinian, not Jewish or Israeli. But if I was a student at one of these Ivy League universities, I'd get the hell out of there. "Militancy breeds resistance"? This rhetoric is the rhetoric of mass murder. They're talking about murdering people.https://t.co/UpReJINvzL — John Aziz (@aziz0nomics) April 21, 2024

This is what the Jewish ppl are contending with.This is the horror we face. Horror as female Jewish Yale student claims she was stabbed in the EYE with a Palestinian flag on campus during protest – as the alleged victim speaks out | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/cTngktSIED — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) April 22, 2024



The state of affairs in Columbia and Barnard can’t be allowed to go on. Anyone who intimidates Jewish students and supports terrorism must be expelled. Immediately. If universities can’t keep Jewish students safe, they must be closed. Look, universities created this problem.… https://t.co/rFp98TDlpM — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) April 21, 2024

Student protesters at Yale University playing antisemitic rap songs: “Free Palestine B*

Israel gon' d!e B*

N*gga it's they land

Why you out here tryna rob it

Bulls*t prophets

Y'all just want the profit” Via @sahar_tartak & @MarinaMedvin pic.twitter.com/WChX34whjL — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 21, 2024

Present a bill to pull any and all of ivy league students federal student loan benefits – all of it. Start with Columbia University and work your way through. If these places are nothing more than a breeding ground for antisemitism – they can't benefit from my tax dollars. https://t.co/Xxpm4WfAmj — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 22, 2024

BREAKING: New CJAA email blasts @Columbia University leaders, AT WHAT POINT WILL THE ADMINISTRATION ENFORCE the… RESTRICTIONS THAT YOU, President Shafik, ASSURED CONGRESS WERE IN EFFECT? Warns, THE WORLD IS WATCHING.@EdWorkforceCmte pic.twitter.com/nWOd0lsk61 — Columbia Jewish Alumni Assoc. (@CU_JewishAlumni) April 21, 2024

The reality in which the names of Jewish philanthropists adorn buildings on campuses on which their own grandchildren feel unwelcome or unsafe is intolerable. It's time for the Jewish community to tie our giving to the safety of Jewish students on campus. Enough is enough. — Avi Mayer ??? ???? (@AviMayer) April 21, 2024

Sickeningly @Columbia is allowing the Hamas supporters to stay encamped and even be comfortable with tents for another WEEK. While Jewish students have been attacked and advised to stay away from campus. Absolutely disgusting pandering. pic.twitter.com/6YnOfd8Zuk — Heidi Bachram ?? (@HeidiBachram) April 21, 2024

No student should live in fear on campus. The antisemitism and hate toward Jews, including threats of violence, that we are witnessing is unconscionable. Colleges and universities, along with their leadership, must do better. — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) April 21, 2024

This is beyond despicable and should be condemned by all. https://t.co/AWtZSS0pVC — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 21, 2024

