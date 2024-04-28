The political self-immolation of Kristi Noem: Bipartisan furor over her shooting her puppy

Oh, yes political times have changed and each day they seemingly change more, and not always for the best.

Yet, in this latest installment of “Hey, Let’s Shatter Another Norm!” we do see a glimmer of hope.

Somehow South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem felt it would somehow strengthen her personal and political branding if in a new memoir she recounted how she shot an “untrainable” puppy because a)the 14 month old happy puppy wouldn’t take to the training and b)she hated the dog. W-r-o-n-g.

Noem has reportedly been high on the former President Donald Trump’s prospective Vice President list. But now some see her as having shot herself in the foot after and seemingly bragging about the guts it took to shoot a puppy. If Trump chooses here the Democrats have countless possibilities for videos, commercials and political memes.

What Noem didn’t count on was the bipartisan uproar:

Both Democrats and Republicans are piling on after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem revealed in her upcoming memoir that she shot and killed her 14-month-old puppy named Cricket because of the dog’s alleged misbehavior. The mother of three and former congress member has seen her political caché skyrocket in recent years and was reportedly a top contender to become Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate. But as the gruesome tale, first reported by The Guardian’s Martin Pengelly, picked up steam on Friday, so did questions about Noem’s vice presidential chances. In her new memoir, Noem writes that she unsuccessfully tried to channel Cricket’s puppy energy into hunting pheasant. Instead, Cricket went “out of her mind with excitement, chasing all those birds and having the time of her life.” On the way home from hunting, Noem writes, the dog escaped her truck and attacked a local family’s chickens, behaving “like an untrainable assassin.” Noem says she led the wirehaired pointer to a gravel pit and ended its life. “We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm,” Noem tweeted after the story had already gone viral. According to The Guardian, Noem relayed the grisly story to illustrate her willingness to do “difficult, messy and ugly” things when necessary. Instead, the story has prompted pushback from Republicans and Democrats alike. “Post a picture with your dog that doesn’t involve shooting them and throwing them in a gravel pit,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Alongside it was a picture of Walz feeding his dog a treat. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also responded with pictures of their beloved pets. “Ready for the weekend,” quipped the Biden-Harris campaign account, alongside pictures of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris happily playing with their dogs. “ACT NOW!” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) wrote on X alongside an infomercial-style video in memoriam for Cricket. ”For just $.10 a day you can help us save a puppy from Kristi Noem.” MAGA media personality and Trump ally Laura Loomer offered even harsher criticism, saying the ugly chapter was disqualifying for Noem’s vice presidential chances. “She can’t be VP now,” Loomer tweeted. “You can’t shoot your dog and then be VP.” Meanwhile, the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump PAC founded by former Republican Party members, posted a video of its own, complete with a hashtag, #Justice4Cricket. “Dog owners know our furry friends can be a lot to keep up with. But when those tough moments come, you have options,” the video said. “Shooting your dog in the face should not be one of them. And if you do happen to shoot your dog in the face, please, don’t write about it in your autobiography.”

Anyone who has had a dog knows that puppies need to be trained and the time it takes depends on the dog or the quality of the human training it. And every knows that there are people who would love to adopt a puppy, so most people don’t shoot their puppies.

Why would someone put shooting a puppy in a biography? Perhaps it was indeed to show that she could make tough decisions. Or could it have been to curry favor with dog-hating Trump?

But the larger issue is that hardness, a lack of compassion, a lack of empathy now seem to appeal to some people. She was just preaching to the choir. But on this issue she actually misjudged her choir and the choir she’d need to bring to a Trump ticket to attain an even larger choir.

To wit:

ACT NOW! For just $.10 a day you can help us save a puppy from Kristi Noem pic.twitter.com/WzuMq5atNi — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) April 27, 2024

Kristi, get some help. Really. Oh, and my students of all ideological stripes are so revolted by your puppy-killing that they wouldn't vote for you if you were the only name on the ballot. #KristiNoem https://t.co/ZRG4JVdwhm — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) April 27, 2024

Knowing Donald Trump fears and hates dogs, Kristi Noem revs up her VP campaign by writing about killing her own dog Cricket, a 14 months old wirehair pointer.https://t.co/8EG3Zwlfm6 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 26, 2024

Kristi Noem is trash. Decades with hunting- and bird-dogs, and the number I've killed because they were chicken-sharp or had too much prey drive is ZERO. Puppies need slow exposure to birds, and bird-scent. She killed a puppy because she was lazy at training bird dogs, not… — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 26, 2024

Kristi Noem should be the most hated woman in the world for what she did to her dog. I hate her so much!

Who agrees? ???

You Maga folks can't possibly defend this horrid woman!

Look at the eyes of that poor pup! ? pic.twitter.com/AQrdQYdox6 — Kool Karyn ?? ? Resister Since Day One ? (@koolkaryn) April 26, 2024

Post a picture with your dog that doesn’t involve shooting them and throwing them in a gravel pit. I’ll go next. Love her! https://t.co/wlkDnCS1k2 pic.twitter.com/HrWLYI1bw0 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 27, 2024

Also rumored that she calls Trump "Old Yeller". — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) April 26, 2024

Must’ve ran out of puppies. pic.twitter.com/Cd66oD6Z1d — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2024

Okay so I’m finally up to speed on Noem killing her dog. I was open to the idea there was more to the story, farm life is hard, etc. But this seems indefensible to me. If I had that attitude about my Carolina Dog, I would have shot Zoë a dozen times over when she was young.

1/ — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 27, 2024

The thing that makes Kristi Noem's puppy-killing story additionally horrendous is that she described the dog as "having the time of her life" and "out of her mind with excitement" and "a picture of pure joy" — right before Noem shot her in the head. The height of cruelty. — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) April 27, 2024

Congrats Kristi Noem on guaranteeing the most disgusting thing in her bio is *not* sex w/Corey Lewandowski. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 26, 2024

A 14 month old puppy. Training, Prozac, or giving the dog to somebody who would care for it were all options. Shooting a dog in cold blood because you don’t like it is sadistic and despicable. https://t.co/jJWNSSat5E — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) April 27, 2024

Bode is untrainable, but we love him. pic.twitter.com/scdJkvbcGO — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 27, 2024

A disturbing part about Noems dog shooting story, is she could have left it out but intended to use it to show how “tough” she is and how she can “do what needs to be done.” Backfire. And sick — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ?????? (@AdamKinzinger) April 26, 2024

The weird part is that this had to pass through many people who said “yes, let’s keep that in” @KristiNoem pic.twitter.com/6cjn0oCKnM — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ?????? (@AdamKinzinger) April 27, 2024

Noem is so done. Toast. Finished. Over. pic.twitter.com/6ni0S1RmN9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2024

I just want you to know this is going to get worse. https://t.co/dwNx7qQGGD — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 26, 2024

I can just tell you that Kristi Noem is getting destroyed by MAGA online. This is very bipartisan. Not really sure how she thought writing that in her book was anything other than career suicide. Then again, she hooked up with Corey Lewandowski, so judgment is lacking. Allegedly — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2024

WTF is wrong with these people?! She shot her dog?! https://t.co/A8YNWIIcny — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) April 26, 2024

Someone stop Elise Stefanik before she tries to strangle a kitten. — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) April 27, 2024

Vote for Biden. He doesn’t murder his pets. pic.twitter.com/JopYtqr9SZ — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) April 27, 2024

The craziest part abt this story is, Kristi Noem killed her dog for — gasp! — doing what most puppies do before they’re trained… Not listening and being really energetic and happy and a bit wild. She could have put him up for adoption instead of killing him? Just saying https://t.co/mJy3gIr61e — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) April 26, 2024

She killed her dog because she found the dog annoying and not 'good' at hunting. The dog was only 14 months old… shame on you Kristi Noem, may you rot. https://t.co/pMDtsnTuKv — Sophie Rae Lichterman (@why_sophie_why) April 26, 2024

We've gone a long way from Mitt Romney pleading with people that he did not mistreat Seamus by putting that dog on his car's roof to Kristi Noem eagerly writing about how she killed her dog in a gravel pit. — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 26, 2024

Kristi Noem was not trying to rescue chickens when she killed her dog, however she frames the event. This was the remorseless killing of a companion animal, friendly enough to come when called. Friendly enough to sit still when she shot it. Ghoul. pic.twitter.com/6V0sUWywHp — David W. Brown (@dwbwriter) April 26, 2024

I’ve never witnessed such a blatant ‘pick me’ VP attempt to give Trump a boner than a former beauty queen writing about shooting her own dog. How does the USA produce so many repugnant people, and why are they celebrated amongst the filth and mediocrity that MAGA represents? — NoelCaslerComedy? (@caslernoel) April 26, 2024

Reaching for an example of her unflinching preparedness to do anything “difficult, messy and ugly” if it needs to be done, Kristi Noem landed on a chilling example: the time she killed her pet dog, Cricket, in an execution-style gravel pit slaying.https://t.co/dJnJfsSqsG — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 26, 2024