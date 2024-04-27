RNC “election integrity” legal counsel one of the 18 indicted for election fraud in Arizona

Last month, Donald Trump took an axe to the Republican National Committee (RNC), at least indirectly.

Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump is co-chair, serving with N.C. attorney Michael Whatley, chair. Whatley was an active member of Trump’s army of lawyers who tried to overturn the 2020 election.

Irony alert: they hired Christina Bobb to serve as the RNC counsel for “election integrity.”

Bobb is one of the 18 indicted in Arizona for their participation in the 2020 “Big Lie” fake elector scheme. Bobb was involved in “elector recruitment” in the seven states that Joe Biden won and Trump targeted: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Yes, the RNC “election integrity” counsel has been indicted for violating election law. Makes you wonder about the RNC “election integrity” effort to “protect” ballots being counted.

Trump is an unindicted co-conspirator in Arizona, unlike in Georgia’s election interference case. The Arizona attorney general is leading this case; the Fulton County district attorney is leading the Georgia case. In Michigan, the Attorney General charged 16 involved in that state’s fake elector scheme. In Nevada, the Attorney General charged six fake electors. As in Michigan, those charged are state and local GOP members.

So much for professional ethics

Bobb was a judge advocate in the Marine Corps and worked “as an executive secretary in the Department of Homeland Security while Trump was in office.”

[Bobb] launched a second act as a correspondent for the conservative network One America News. She volunteered to help Trump’s legal team after the 2020 election and became an advocate for false claims of election fraud. While working for OAN, she heavily focused on a widely discredited post-election review of more than 2 million ballots cast in Arizona’s most populous county. Bobb later wrote a book, “Stealing Your Vote: The Inside Story of the 2020 Election and What It Means for 2024.” Bobb has also been pulled into an unrelated federal probe of Trump’s allegedly illegal handling of classified documents after he left the White House. As a custodian of some of those records, Bobb signed a document swearing that she had been told that “a diligent search” was conducted of boxes of records shipped from the White House to Florida when Trump left office

Having an “election integrity” program organizing day-of-election actions could not have happened in 2016.

Until 2018, the RNC operated under a federal consent decree prohibiting the committee from participating in Election Day operations — the result of a 1982 lawsuit from Democrats charging the committee with trying to discourage Black voters from casting ballots through targeted mailings and positioning armed, off-duty officers at polls in minority neighborhoods.

She wasn’t the only attorney associated with Trump to be indicted. Boris Epshteyn, his “top legal strategist,” was also indicted.

What could possibly go wrong?

