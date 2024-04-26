“You people are fascists!” Atlanta policeman shouts at Emory economics professor during Thursday protest

A CNN crew filmed an Atlanta policeman shouting “you people are fascists” after he threw Emory University economics professor Caroline Fohlin to the ground.

Her crime? She asked, “What are you doing?” to four officers who were piled onto a slight woman. One officer had pressed her head to the ground with his knee. Then he put his hand on her neck.

The police presence happened when Emory University, a private institution, requested help dispersing protesters from an area of campus known as “the quad.” A Georgia State Patrol trooper rode into the quad on a motorcycle.

Emory is one of many campuses that are experiencing students protesting Israeli violence in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu claims the protesters are anti-Semetic. He conflates Israeli violence — killing mostly women and children in Gaza — with Hitler. The protests, he said, are “reminiscent of what happened in German universities in the 1930s.”

Netanyahu called and U.S. university presidents listened.

Emory University economics professor in still photos

A burly White officer with a crew cut then grabbed Professor Fohlin.



He dragged her about 15 feet, across the walkway. Then he threw her to the ground, partially onto grass.



He called for assistance. The second officer, a Black man, shoved her to the ground using his hand splayed across her upper back.

The abusive officer then began verbally attacking Professor Fohlin, shouting:

“You people are fascists. You are Hitler. You are [mumble] dogs… May you never live another day… You are a rabid dog. You are fascist.”

Someone get his body camera, assuming he’s wearing one.

It’s Atlanta. I doubt it.

No one was wearing one when the Georgia State Patrol shot Paez Terán 57 times at a protest of “Cop City.”

The fatal shooting marked the first known police killing of a climate activist on U.S. soil. Paez Terán’s family released an independent autopsy in March, which they say showed that Tortuguita was sitting cross-legged with their hands in the air when police shot them.

~~~

Watch the video clip on Twitter or CNN.

